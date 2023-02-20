Awards presented to John McMahon to mark his two promotion successes with the club in 1971 and 1978 will be auctioned off in Northamptonshire on March 7.

Amongst other items on offer to the highest bidder will be McMahon's club blazer and a replica shirt signed by the full-back.

Manchester-born McMahon joined North End as a 16-year-old in 1965 and, after a short spell on loan at Southend, he made his first team debut in 1970, filling in for regular right-back George Ross.

John McMahon in his PNE playing days.

The player took his chance and eventually became a regular on the team sheet, playing almost 300 times for the club until 1978. He played under managers Alan Ball Snr, Bobby Charlton, Harry Catterick and Nobby Stiles and was a familiar sight with his caveman hairstyle and moustache on the right-hand side of PNE's defence.

He was part of the squad which won the Third Division tile in 1970/71 and again in 1977/78 when they were promoted in third place.

His first season in the senior team brought promotion in the 1970/71 season with Preston being crowned champions of the Third Division. His debut was at home to West Bromwich Albion and he also deputised for left-back He went on to play for Crewe, Wigan and then Tranmere before dropping into non-league.

A cup, a tankard and a medal from McMahon's two promotion campaigns with North End (Image: Graham Budd Auctions).

The 73-year-old's memorabilia will be sold in two lots by Graham Budd Auctions in Wellingborough, starting at 10am on March 7.

The first lot includes his Player of the Year trophy for the season 1971/72, inscribed: "Preston North End Football Club, awarded for outstanding ability, sportsmanship and a high standard of play during the season 1971/72." It also features a silver medallion from the PFA inscribed: "All Star Award, winner, Division 3, JJ McMahon Preston North End." And the lot is completed by a 30cm high pewter tankard inscribed: "Preston North End Football Club promoted to Division Two of the Football League 1978."

The second lot comprises McMahon's official club blazer with embroidered badge, a PNE short-sleeved shirt signed by the player and three match programmes - two from junior matches and the third from his testimonial match against Blackpool in May 1077.