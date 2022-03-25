Enjoy more of Lancashire's museums for less with annual family and friends Xplorer pass

The 'Xplorer' pass gives you 12 months unlimited access to a host of county council museums around Lancashire.

One pass entitles two adults and two concessions (including the pass holder) unlimited entry to Judges' Lodgings in Lancaster; Clitheroe Castle Museum; Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham; Helmshore Mills in Rossendale and Queen Street Mill in Burnley.

The reintroduction of the annual family and friends and pass comes as Judges' Lodgings, Queens Street Mill, Gawthorpe Hall and Helmshore Mills gear up to welcome back visitors following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lancashire County Council Judges' Lodgings Museum in Lancaster.

Visitors can buy an Xplorer pass at one of the museums from April 1.

Families will be able to make as many visits as they like over the course of the year to these five museums for a flat annual fee of £20. Entry to children is already free at all these sites.

Whether it's exploring Clitheroe's award-winning museum, visiting Lancaster's oldest town house, Judges' Lodgings, marvelling at the grandeur of Gawthorpe Hall or revisiting Lancashire’s industrial past at the historic mills of Helmshore and Queen Street, there's something for all the family to enjoy.

So, get ready to 'xplore' Lancashire with our great value £20 annual family and friends pass.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’re proud to have such wonderful museums in Lancashire, showcasing the rich heritage of our County

"We want to do everything we can to encourage people to come and visit these great facilities, especially now that we are coming out of the pandemic.

"At £20, we think the Xplorer pass represents great value.

"It will allow families to enjoy more for less and at a time when the cost of living is going up, that can only be a good thing.

Concessions will apply to over 65s, people with a disability, unwaged and students.

Passes are non-transferable. Lost passes can be replaced on proof of purchase and valid until the original expiry date.