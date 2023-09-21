Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The image - on the side of Hogarths gin bar on Church Street - is the work of local artist Shawn Sharpe, who has thanked people for the support they have shown for his creation in comments left on our Facebook page.

In his own message, he said: “It means a lot. We haven't had one complaint since I finished the mural - let's hope the council approve the application.”

The Mother mural took just five days to complete

Amber Taverns, which runs Hogarths, told the Post that an oversight had led to the piece being installed on the Grade II-listed building without the necessary approval in place. The firm has now submitted a retrospective planning application to Preston City Council in order to ensure that the artwork can be retained.

It seems most locals want only one outcome…

Rob Moss

Since that painting was done, North End Have been on a good run and topped the league - it's like a lucky charm. Leave it up Preston Council.

Bee Marie

When you see the eyesores that have been granted planning permission round Preston over the years. Let it be!

Pete Brown

It's a "Sharpy" which is better than a Banksy... if only he'd stayed anonymous [it] would be worth billions. If the council get rid there will be uproar.

Chris Barr

Does Banksy have to get planning permission? It is art - leave it alone and focus on the front of the Bull & Royal that is crumbling away.

Michaela Turner

Looks great, it should be allowed to stay. At least its not graffiti full of expletives

Dave Nelson

Leave it alone, it brightens the street up.

Karen Mares

Stay!

Sue Hogarth

Pathetic, I get you should get permission. However, many people wouldn't know that. My mum would have been 100 now, born on Goldfinch Street and then to Harewood Road. I don't think she would object. I certainly think it should stay.

Alan Hobin

Don't like it personally...

Claire Bowl

I think it looks brilliant, leave it alone and let's be different and have lots more murals springing up all over Preston, please, just like the NQ in Manchester - it might encourage more people to come and visit.

Mark Gray

It’s fab! Just leave it alone, the people love it.

Cherie Louise Rossall

It’s a piece of art work - planning permission [eyeroll]. It’s amazing, just leave it!

Jim Clarke

Unfortunately it’s on a listed building…

Natasha Melling

That's one of the most beautiful murals in town. Have they actually looked round the centre and all the mess, like empty shops, ripped posters etc.? Maybe focus on that.

Leave it alone - that is truly some amazing artwork that has had a huge amount [of] time, talent and effort put in - a lot more than what the council have done to our centre.

Nadine Burland

It looks so good gives preston a real vibe

John Innes

I'd much rather see that than brick and mortar.

Samantha Akister

Planning permission for paint on a building - the world has gone mad!

Stuart Rutlidge

Looks great - . maybe should have had permission, but wouldn't remove.

Paul Yates

If no-one complains, what's the problem?

Jono Grizy

Really can't see the issue. It will get passed retrospectively. It's beautiful and enhances the environment. Why would a councillor decide to become a pariah? Politics is a popularity contest and this fits with the council's agenda.

Karen King

If the pub gave permission, why on earth should it need Preston City Council's approval? I didn’t know you needed planning to paint a wall! If you’re the owner of the wall then it should be up to them, shouldn’t it? Preston Council need to concern themselves over the empty shops, not a beautiful work of art that makes that end of town look better!

Diane Hood

What a load of nonsense, it's a painting not a two storey extension, leave it be .

Toby Wilde

