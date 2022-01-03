The outline proposal is for a development of detached, semi-detached and town houses in a field bordering the main A6 just north of the village's Grade II Listed war memorial.

But planning officers have recommended refusal on Thursday saying the land on the west of Garstang Road is classed as open countryside and the site is not designated for housing in local plans.

Applicants Hollins Strategic Land will argue the plot is sandwiched between two large housing schemes which were recently given the go-ahead after planning refusals by Preston Council were overturned on appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land immediately to the north of the village war memorial is being targeted for housing.

As a result, say HSL, the proposed development would be "logical infill" of a single field.

But objectors to the application include local MP Ben Wallace and Broughton Parish Council. A further 10 letters of opposition have come from local residents.

Mr Wallace says the development would be "contrary to the Local Plan and the Broughton Neighbourhood Plan." He says the site is not allocated for development.

In a letter to the planning committee he adds that the land is within open countryside and an area of separation between Broughton and Fulwood, which are both important "to ensure the character of the village is maintained and not subsumed within north Preston."

Objectors say the field is open countryside and not designated for housing.

The parish council says the proposed development would cross the Guild Wheel and add traffic to Garstang Road.

It also argues that the adjoining housing sites - off Sandy Gate Lane to the west and Keyfold Farm across the A6 on the east - "were only granted planning permission on appeal as Preston City Council could not demonstrate a five-year land supply, which they now can."

Residents' objections include "no need for more housing in Broughton" and a lack of amenities in the village to cater for more residents.

The Hollins application is for up to 51 dwellings, 18 of which would be affordable homes. The company says that following the recent appeal decisions the site is "surrounded on three sides by the built-up area of Broughton."

It adds that since the Local Plan and Neighbourhood Plan were adopted "there have been significant changes to the development area of Broughton.

"Whilst the site at that time was located within a contiguous area of open countryside ... adjoining areas to the east and west with the same policy designation are now being developed for housing in line with the recent appeal decisions.