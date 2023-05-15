The authority, one of the few in Lancashire never to have bestowed the accolade on former councillors, will debate bringing in the ceremonial role at Wednesday's meeting of the full council.

The honour, presented to retired members who have given "eminent" service, has been in place at some authorities, including neighbours Preston, since local government reorganisation in 1974. Preston has rewarded almost 40 ex-members with the title over the past 49 years. Most other district councils across Lancashire have Honorary Aldermen, as does the County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until now South Ribble has resisted having non-voting Honorary Aldermen as part of its civic structure. But after a meeting of the council early last month, when 15 members retired from the authority and 10 more were presented with long-service awards, the idea of introducing the Honorary Alderman title was suggested.

South Ribble Council offices where Wednesday's meeting will take place.

A report on the subject, to go before Wednesday's full council, says: "At the last meeting of the council a number of long service awards and tributes were paid to retiring members. Following this meeting informal discussions have taken place about appropriate ways in which to recognise the distinguished and valued service of former members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was felt that the conferment of the title of Honorary Alderman would be an appropriate way to recognise exceptional service to the council."

Under the Local Government Act 1972 councils can bestow the title of Honorary Alderman on those who have, in the opinion of the council, "rendered eminent services as past members, but who are not then members of the council."

What it means to be an Honorary Alderman: Former Councillor Terry Cartwright became the 28th at neighbouring Preston Council in 2016.

There must be support for the nomination by not less than two-thirds of the members voting at an extraordinary council meeting. Nominations can be made by any serving member of the council setting out the reasons and are usually considered following each four-year council term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an individual to be made an Honorary Alderman they have to have made a "significant contribution to public life and rendered eminent service to the council." In South Ribble's terms they should have served a minimum of 16 years on the authority – in Preston it is 15 – and are no longer seeking election to the council. Nominations must be submitted to a Civic Task Group to consider in consultation with the council’s chief executive.

The report says an Honorary Alderman is entitled to privileges such as a certificate and badge of office to wear on civic and ceremonial occasions and to be named on a roll of honour at the Civic Centre. The title holder can also attend, as an observer, meetings of the council, civic and Mayoral events by invitation at the discretion of the Council and to walk in civic processions.

Honorary Aldermen are not entitled to any monetary allowances do not have the right to influence meetings of the council or its committees, nor have any voting rights whatsoever.

Neighbouring Preston Council has been bestowing the honour on former councillors since 1974.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad