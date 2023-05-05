Coronation: 18 pictures of Eldon Primary School's coronation party as pupils perform in a royal variety show
One Preston primary school has had a right royal celebration in time for King Charles III’s coronation.
Today (Friday, May 5) Eldon Primary School hosted a party to celebrate the King's Coronation, featuring a Royal Luncheon and professional performances.
There was also a royal variety performance from the children, a display of London landmarks made by them, and the national anthem was performed in sign language.
Our photographer headed down to film the royal variety show at Eldon Primary School, take a look at the scenes below:
