News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
34 minutes ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
1 hour ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
2 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
3 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
6 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Coronation: 18 pictures of Eldon Primary School's coronation party as pupils perform in a royal variety show

One Preston primary school has had a right royal celebration in time for King Charles III’s coronation.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th May 2023, 19:25 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 19:47 BST

Today (Friday, May 5) Eldon Primary School hosted a party to celebrate the King's Coronation, featuring a Royal Luncheon and professional performances.

There was also a royal variety performance from the children, a display of London landmarks made by them, and the national anthem was performed in sign language.

Our photographer headed down to film the royal variety show at Eldon Primary School, take a look at the scenes below:

18 pictures from the royal variety performance, featuring pupils and professionals.

1. Eldon Primary School's Coronation Party

18 pictures from the royal variety performance, featuring pupils and professionals. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Eldon Primary School had it's very own King Charles as part of their King's Coronation Party.

2. Eldon Primary School's Coronation Party

Eldon Primary School had it's very own King Charles as part of their King's Coronation Party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Acts perform at the King's Coronation Party.

3. Eldon Primary School's Coronation Par

Acts perform at the King's Coronation Party. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
A gymnastics display by pupils.

4. Eldon Primary School's Coronation Party

A gymnastics display by pupils. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:CoronationCharles IIIPrestonLondon