We've had a look back through our archives to find the Christmas Day babies we photographed on Boxing Day throughout the 2000s.
1.
Proud mum, Kirtsy Ross, 22, and her partner Nigel Brown, 26, who was also born on Christmas Day, from Preston, with their 7lb baby son, George, who was born at 3.39am at Sharoe Green Hospital
2.
Emma Smith from Deepdale and her Christmas Day baby Zaenadene
3.
Proud mum, Zoe Dallinger, 19, from Ingol, Preston, with her 9lb 4oz baby daughter (who had not been named when we took the photo) who was born at 5.15am at Sharoe Green Hospital
4.
Christmas baby Lewis Gardner who was born at Sharoe Green Hopsital in Fulwood, Preston