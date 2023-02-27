The charity has launched a crowdfunding appeal to renovate some of the iconic costumes which have proved eye-catching over the years to join the 50th anniversary celebrations in May 2024.

The appeal has been started now because experienced carnival artists reckon it could take at least six months to bring the major works back to their best in time for Carnival 50.

In the meantime the organisers have released details of this year's event - Carnival 49 - which will be held on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 27/28 ad is being sponsored by BAE Systems.

Planning is also going on for the 50th anniversary next year.

On the Saturday the "One Park Living Legends" festival which will run from noon to 9pm with performances from international reggae artists including The Twinkle Brothers. This will be a ticket-only event, available online at @Skiddle.com

Then on the Sunday the carnival procession - the city's most colourful event of the year - will take to the streets from Deepdale, into the city centre and back to Moor Park, followed by a Caribbean-themed family fun day.

A spokesperson for the committee said: "This Preston Caribbean Carnival is the biggest event in Preston and we expect over 15,000 visitors over the bank holiday week celebrating the flamboyant, creative Caribbean culture within our city. It is a great day out for all the family.

Organisers are expecting around 15,000 to join the party.

"The park events will include live stage performances, two sound system performances, Caribbean and international food stalls, craft stalls, bar facility and lots of children’s activities, including creative making sessions, rides and inflatables.

"There will be a request to the public to make a small donation at the park entrance on carnival day. Children under 12 are free, so please support us."

Looking ahead to Carnival 50, treasurer Carol Nevins said: "We are now looking for business sponsors and we are running a crowdfunding project to bring back some large piece costumes from past carnivals.

"2024 will be the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Carnival in Preston. Lancashire County Council have agreed to pledge funds to the crowd funder if we can get enough public support.

The Caribbean Carnival is Preston's most colourful event.

"Experienced carnival artists will be commissioned to complete the work then we will carefully store the pieces ready for Carnival 50 at the end of May 2024 when they will be displayed by volunteers from the carnival family in Preston.

"We want to create a bigger than usual event by displaying past iconic pieces in a street procession followed by a park family fun day. Some large carnival costumes are currently being stored, but need professional repairs and refreshment work to bring them back to their original vibrant colours. We expect this work to take approximately six months from July to December 2023 when they will be stored in a clean, aired unit ready for our 2024 event.

"Volunteer costume wearers will be sought in advance of the 2024 carnival, some will be the original wearers for whom the costumes were originally made. We plan to tour with the large pieces to venues throughout Lancashire in order to promote Caribbean culture through costume, music and dance."