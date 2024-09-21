Bedsit conversions pose 'widespread threat' to Preston conservation area

Additional bins and an area for parking have changed the appearance of the former Moose Hotel on Fishergate Hill, which is now one of the conservation areas many HMOs (image: Google)

New planning rules could make it more difficult to convert properties in one of the historic, protected parts of Preston into houses of multiple occupation (HMOs).

Preston City Council is considering introducing new restrictions in the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area which would mean planning permission would be required to create bedsit-style dwellings out of existing buildings.

At the moment only part of the area – centred on the road after which it is named – is covered by a so-called “article 4 direction”, which removes the automatic ‘permitted development’ right to turn a property into an HMO for six people or fewer – without having to seek approval.

Lancashire Evening Post

The authority could now expand that restriction so that it covers streets including Walton’s Parade, Stanley Place, North Cliff Street, South Cliff Street, West Cliff Terrace and Christian Road.

It follows a routine review of both the Fishergate Hill and Avenham conservation areas carried out by the council.

The resultant report describes the presence of HMOs as “a widespread threat” to the Fishergate Hill locality.

“Many of the properties throughout the conservation area have been adapted to accommodate additional tenants and…this has had a noticeable visual impact,” the document notes.

“This is seen through alterations to windows and doors. It is also evident through the presence of bins within the conservation area; to accommodate the multi occupancy of the buildings there are additional bins per property.”

The appraisal of the two areas – the first undertaken since 2009 – concludes that changes such as the removal of boundary walls and the introduction of hardstanding for parking have had “a visible effect on the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area and its character and appearance has been impacted as a result”.

An article 4 direction already covers all of the most built-up parts of the Avenham Conservation Area, but the report states that HMO conversions have nevertheless become common.

“These conversions mainly manifest themselves in the loss of traditional features such as windows and doors,” the document explains.

“The presence of HMOs is felt across the whole conservation area but perhaps more prominently in the western parts. The number of “To Let” signs are noticeable, particularly along Ribblesdale Place, Camden Place, Starkie Street and Regent Street, suggesting that properties are increasingly used as houses of multiple occupation.

“The number of bins and cars also impact on the conservation area. There are bins along the streets and at some critical viewpoints, such as Avenham Walk.”

Article 4 directions remove all permitted development rights, not just those in relation to the creation of HMOs – meaning planning permission is needed for all external changes, even those that would not normally require it in other circumstances.

HMO conversions for seven or more occupants require planning authority approval irrespective of whether or not they are in an article 4 area.

The city council carried out a public consultation into the proposed extension of the article 4 direction in the Fishergate Hill Conservation Area over the summer. Two out of six respondents were opposed to it.