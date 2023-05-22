Action! 14 Movies filmed in Lancashire, from Monty Python to The King's Speech

Local Lancastrians won’t need telling twice about how stunning, inspirational, and Hollywood-worthy some of our natural and industrial scenery can be.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that countless sites across Lancashire – from its rolling hills and stunning vistas to its iconic landmarks and sprawling promenades – have played host to a plethora of film crews shooting big-budget productions over the years. And so, while you’re imagining Tom Selleck in Clitheroe and Samuel L. Jackson in Blackpool (both of which happened), here’s a list of 14 movies filmed in Lancashire...
1. The King's Speech (2010)
The King's Speech (2010): This historical drama sees Colin Firth as the future King George VI grappling with a stammer by working with vocal coach Lionel Logue played by Geoffrey Rush, with some scenes shot at Queen Street Mill Textile Museum in Burnley. Photo: PA Photo Momentum Pictures
2. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016)
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (2016): This Tim Burton fantasy film features a stellar cast including the likes of Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O'Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson, with certain scenes being filmed on Blackpool Promenade and featuring images of Blackpool Tower in the background. Photo: Other
3. A Kind of Loving (1962)
A Kind of Loving (1962): This British kitchen sink drama starring Alan Bates, June Ritchie, and Thora Hird was directed by John Schlesinger of Midnight Cowboy fame and features scenes shot on St Annes Promenade and the now-demolished Majestic Hotel, Miller Arcade and Preston Bus Station, and Blackburn Royal Infirmary. Photo: Other
4. Kidnapping by Indians (1899)
Kidnapping by Indians (1899): The oldest film in this list, Kidnapping by Indians is a silent short Western film made by the Mitchell and Kenyon film company and shot in Blackburn. It is widely regarded as the first dramatic film of the hugely successful Western genre. Photo: BBC