9 strikingly detailed images of how Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge will look

It is more than five years since the landmark structure – which links Avenham Park and Penwortham – was closed over safety fears.
Details of when and how its replacement will be built were revealed by Lancashire County Council and Preston City Council this week.
>>> Click here for the bridge opening date and what it will take to put the new cross-river connection in place.
The two authorities and the architect behind the project have also released new and detailed images of what the new bridge will look like.
