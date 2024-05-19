9 strikingly detailed images of how Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge will look

Published 19th May 2024, 04:10 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 04:19 BST
Preston’s crumbling Old Tram Bridge will finally be demolished in July.

It is more than five years since the landmark structure – which links Avenham Park and Penwortham – was closed over safety fears.

Details of when and how its replacement will be built were revealed by Lancashire County Council and Preston City Council this week.

The two authorities and the architect behind the project have also released new and detailed images of what the new bridge will look like.

By the time the new bridge opens, it will have been almost seven years since people have been able to cross the Ribble at that point

1. Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge

By the time the new bridge opens, it will have been almost seven years since people have been able to cross the Ribble at that point Photo: Studio John Bridge Limited

The two piers that will sit in the river bed will have to be drilled two metres down into the rock

2. Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge

The two piers that will sit in the river bed will have to be drilled two metres down into the rock Photo: Studio John Bridge Limited

The detail of the the bridge design can be seen for the first time in new CGI images that have been been released - and which are on display at Avenham Park's Pavilion Cafe

3. Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge

The detail of the the bridge design can be seen for the first time in new CGI images that have been been released - and which are on display at Avenham Park's Pavilion Cafe Photo: Studio John Bridge Limited

Getting the new bridge in place will require one of the biggest cranes available in the UK

4. Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge

Getting the new bridge in place will require one of the biggest cranes available in the UK Photo: Studio John Bridge Limited

