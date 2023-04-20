4 . Wing of Former Barton Old Hall, Jepps Lane, Barton

A vacant detached two storey wing of the former manor house, probably dating from around 1600, but now much altered. It is said to be in a "poor condition" and deteriorating with decay to timber frame. By tradition, Barton Old Hall was said to have been damaged by fire in 1617 by Richard Shuttleworth to avoid the expense of entertaining James I. Photo: Historic England