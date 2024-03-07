7 striking pictures show how Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge will look as design is unveiled

The design of the replacement for Preston's Old Tram Bridge has finally been revealed.
Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council have selected a suspension bridge option, after concluding that it was the only one suitable for re-establising the much-loved link between the city’s Avenham Park and Penwortham in South Ribble. That means there can be no public consultation into a range of possible designs, which had previously been the plan.

A series of computer-generated images have now been released to show how the new structure will look.

The pedestrian and cycle link between Avenham Park and Penwortham will finally be re-established in spring 2025 - six years after it shut

