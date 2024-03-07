7 striking pictures show how Preston's 'new' Old Tram Bridge will look as design is unveiled

Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council have selected a suspension bridge option, after concluding that it was the only one suitable for re-establising the much-loved link between the city’s Avenham Park and Penwortham in South Ribble. That means there can be no public consultation into a range of possible designs, which had previously been the plan.
A series of computer-generated images have now been released to show how the new structure will look.
The pedestrian and cycle link between Avenham Park and Penwortham will finally be re-established in spring 2025 - six years after it shut Photo: Studio John Bridge
Three different designs were drawn up, but only was deemed suitable - meaning there will be no public consultation on a preferred option Photo: Studio John Bridge
The design and its lighting have been chosen to complement the natural surroundings Photo: Studio John Bridge
The link was much-loved by locals on either side of the Ribble Photo: Studio John Bridge