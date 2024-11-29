Preston City Council

Prestonians have been urged to “never forget” the purpose of the city’s cenotaph - and treat it with the respect it deserves.

A campaign has been launched to safeguard the war memorial, which stands on the Flag Market, after an increase in inappropriate and antisocial behaviour both on and around it.

Preston City Council says it has become a common sight to see people eating lunch on the front steps of the structure, leaning on it to roll cigarettes and resting bikes against the stone columns that hold the surrounding chains.

The authority wants to reinforce the Centotaph’s role as a space of respect, remembrance, and community reverence for those who have lost their lives in conflict. It was originally created to honour the almost 2,000 Preston residents who died during the First World War.

A-board signage has been placed around the monument with messages that encourage residents and visitors alike to "respect this space" - and honour and maintain the dignity of the Cenotaph. The monument underwent a major restoration in 2013 and is now regarded as one of the most impressive free-standing war memorials in the country

Colonel David Waters, resident, of Lancashire Armed Forces Association, who has been a key advocate for the campaign, said: "Our Cenotaph deserves respect, because it reminds us of the sacrifices made by Preston’s men and women to protect what we hold dear - our homes, our way of life, and our British values.

“By honouring it, we honour our community; disrespecting it is disrespecting ourselves.

“Keep it clean, keep it tidy and treat it with care. Never forget what it stands for," Col Waters added.

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown said: “The Cenotaph is not only a monument but a symbol of the sacrifices made by countless individuals for the freedoms we enjoy today. It is our responsibility as a community to ensure it remains a respected and valued space for all who come to remember.

!Through this campaign, we aim to foster a renewed sense of pride and awareness, reminding everyone of the importance of treating this site with the respect it deserves.”

Residents are being encouraged not only to spread awareness of the campaign, but also to report any sightings of antisocial behaviour in and around the Cenotaph to Preston Police on 101 or via the council's website at www.preston.gov.uk/complaints