53 adorable old school archive pics of students, teachers, and scenes at Longton Primary down the years

Who doesn’t look back on their days at primary school with a certain amount of nostalgic fondness?

It’s a time when life is far more simple, where your entire being is focused on fun, friends, and discovery. It’s a wonderful time of learning, being young, and enjoying your first taste of education alongside yours mates.

With that in mind, we decided to put together a collection of some of our best archive pictures of students, teachers, and scenes at Longton Primary School down the years.

See if you can spot any familiar faces...

1. Children having fun in the snow at Longton Primary School, near Preston

2. Leon Jennings of Cuadrilla presents John Coxhead of Longton Primary School with the Innovation in Technology Award

3. Photo Neil Cross Longton Primary School's Peace Garden

4. Photo Neil Cross Pupils prepare to bury the New Longton Primary School anniversary time capsule

