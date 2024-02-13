Young farmers have the answers to help charity Rosemere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael was a quiz fan, who had twice won the annual quiz played in heats by teams of young farmers from various local clubs throughout January and February. He tragically died aged just 24-years-old in 2019 following an accident just weeks before he was due to be married.

Current chair Emily Thompson said: “I remember going to quizzes with Michael. He was very enthusiastic about the quiz so as a committee, it was decided to organise a quiz night in tribute to him. We now have a Michael Gornall Quiz Cup, which Michael’s parents, David and Kate, presented to our quiz champion, 15-year-old Pierce McShannon.

“Thank you from all at Bilsborrow Young Farmers to everyone who attended the quiz night, including players from neighbouring young farmers clubs Winmarleigh, Vale, Chipping, Samlesbury, Parbold and Longridge along with past Bilsborrow members and all Michael Gornall’s friends and family.”

An incredible turn-out of 250 people attended the quiz to show their support. They enjoyed a hot pot supper and a raffle with prizes donated by numerous local businesses, many with links to the farming community.

