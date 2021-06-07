Young adults in Lancashire called upon to have their jab from this week

Young people aged between 25 and 29 are being invited to book their first dose

The last group of adults will begin to be called forward this week with around three million people aged between 25 and 29 getting invited to book their first dose, with texts being sent out.

Since the landmark moment on 8 December 2020, when 90-year-old grandmother Maggie Keenan from Coventry blazed a trail for the world, NHS staff have delivered 57 and a half million first doses to more than 75 per cent of the adult population.

More than half of adults are now fully vaccinated giving them maximum possible protection from coronavirus.

Alongside opening up invites for first doses, the NHS is pushing a major drive on ensuring people get their second dose of the vaccine.

Health service leaders and top medics are urging those asked to do so, to bring forward their second dose appointment.

NHS England Chief Executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said: “Today is a watershed moment as the world-beating NHS vaccination programme enters the home straight of our race to offer everyone their first dose.

“The NHS vaccination programme is a real team effort and it is a testament to NHS teams across the country, that we are able to open up to people in their twenties just six months on from delivering that world first jab to Maggie Keenan.”

Lancashire and South Cumbria Covid-19 Vaccination Director Jane Scattergood said: “It is fantastic to see so many people come forward so quickly to get their lifesaving Covid vaccine – this action means that we are protecting our communities against the virus.

“The offer doesn’t go away so if you are eligible and haven’t booked, please do come forward and do so. It is safe, effective and will protect you and those around you.