Menopause is an unavoidable stage of life that every woman has to go through. In order to help a family member, friend or team member through the symptoms, the Council is adopting the Pledge to raise more awareness across the whole workforce.

Professor Jo Brewis, co-author of a government report on menopause, says menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic in the workforce. The Faculty of Occupational Medicine reports that almost eight out of 10 menopausal women are currently in work. Women make up almost 70% of the Local Government workforce and almost three quarters of this workforce are 40 – 64 years old.

Surveys have shown that one in four women even considered leaving their jobs because of the impact of their symptoms in the workplace. (Wellbeing of Women survey in 2016).

Preston City Council implemented the Menopause Workplace Pledge.

Menopause support groups have found that many women are reluctant to talk about their menopause experience with their line manager or to ask for support.

Cllr Jennifer Mein, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing said: “48% of our workforce at Preston City Council are women and it is really important for them to know that there is help and support for them through their menopause journey, should they need it.

“Speaking up about the menopause often does not come easily for many women; as a result, many will suffer in silence. For a long time it has been a taboo subject and we want to dispel the stigma in our workplace and make it a normal topic of conversation.

“Menopause is so much more than being a bit hot and flustered and everyone’s experience is different. We all have our part to play in creating a culture of awareness, openness and inclusivity, making sure that everyone feels secure and comfortable at work.”