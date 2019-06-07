Woman seriously ill after being bitten by dog in Preston

A woman has been left seriously ill in hospital after being bitten by a dog in Preston.

The 55-year-old was out walking on the old railway lines in Brookfield, when her pet and another dog being walked started to fight.

Police say the woman intervened and was bitten on the hand and neck.

Her dog suffered an injury to its ear and was treated by a vet but the woman did not seek medical attention following the incident, which happened between 6pm and 7.30pm on Friday May 31.

She was found unwell at her home address on Monday June 3 and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where she is described as poorly.

Police are now trying to trace the dog involved and its owner.

The dog is described as a large black and ginger dog. The owner wore a blue coat.

Detective Constable Rachel Benn, from Preston CID, said: “This incident has left a woman very seriously ill and I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. I would also appeal for the owner of the other dog to come forward and get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1259 or DC Benn at Preston CID on 01772 209633. Email 6981@lancashire.pnn.police.uk