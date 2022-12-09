Winter is a wonderful time to get out and about in nature, as long as you wrap up nice and warm!
With frost on the ground and crisp countryside air to fill your lungs, winter is a wonderful time of year to appreciate some of Lancashire’s fine outdoor spaces and walking trails.
Here are some of the finest routes in the county. More details on these and other routes can be found here
1. Hoghton Bottoms to Hoghton Tower
Starting at Hoghton Bottoms and heading along the River Darwen, this two mile walk is a breath of fresh air for walkers of all abilities, taking in stunning scenery along the way to Hoghton Tower
Photo: nw
2. Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve Ramble
Take in this gentle five mile circular walk starting and finishing at the Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve
Photo: nw
3. Yarrow Valley Country Park, Chorley
A walk around the lake at Yarrow Valley Country Park takes around 20 minutes to half an hour. Take in the wildlife and stop for a hot drink at the cafe at the end of your stroll
Photo: nw
4. Gawthorpe Circular Walk, Padiham near Burnley
Discover Padiham and the surrounding countryside on this four mile circular walk. The walk includes natural woodlands and views of the stunning Gawthorpe Hall
Photo: nw