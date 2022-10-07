The NHS, in collaboration with Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, is touring the country with a giant pair of 12ft high lungs to raise awareness of lung cancer symptoms and start much-needed conversations around the disease.

The inflatable organs are large enough for visitors to step inside where they can learn about typical lung structures, lung health and the effects of smoking. Those attending can also speak to trained community engagement teams and patient advocates who will encourage them to visit their GP to talk about suspected symptoms.

Lung cancer GP referrals have been the slowest of all cancer types to recover since the start of the pandemic, with the Help Us Help You lung cancer campaign aiming to increase early referrals which dramatically improve health outcomes in cancer care.

A pair of giant lungs is coming to Asda car park in Fulwood

Dr Neil Smith, GP clinical lead for cancer in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “We are delighted to be one of the stops on the Let’s Talk Lung Cancer roadshow.

Lancashire and South Cumbria have one of the highest mortality rates for lung cancer in England and in 2019 over 160 people were diagnosed with lung cancer in Preston alone, with many people diagnosed with late-stage disease when we can no longer treat with curative intent. Getting out into the heart of the community and having these vital conversations could make all the difference.”

Chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, Paula Chadwick, said: “Lung cancer is a disease that no one wants to talk about, but it is vital that we do because these conversations can save lives.”

The main symptoms of lung cancer include a cough that doesn’t go away after three weeks, chest infections that keep coming back, coughing up blood, an ache or pain when breathing or coughing, persistent breathlessness, persistent tiredness or lack of energy and/or loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

