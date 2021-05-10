'What you’re doing on a daily basis is changing lives': Former footballer pays tribute to Lancashire NHS staff

The workforce, which is over 7,000 strong, is being commended for its efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic throughout this week, May 10-14.

The event highlights the importance of supporting those who have tirelessly battled to care for others during the past year, which saw the world battle against the Coronavirus crisis.

And former professional footballer Clarke Carlisle, who suffers from recurrent depressive disorder and attempted to take his own life in 2014, thanked all staff working for the Trust, with a special commendation for those working in mental health services and at Strand House in Preston.

Carlisle, 41, said: “I want to say thank you to every single one of you working for the Lancashire & South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

“I know people are acknowledging what you’re doing now, it’s almost as though they think you’ve just started to work hard, but you have been synonymous with my journey from 2017 and I know that you’ve been working incredibly hard for decades.

“Whether it was at Blackburn hospital, where I was in psychiatric care, or the fantastic workers at Strand House in Preston with my outpatient care and my therapy and counselling – what you’re doing on a daily basis is changing lives and helping people like me to become well, and stay well.

"I can't imagine what it's been like this past year, trying to operate that empathetic touch with people through layers of PPE, your own anxieties and Covid on the loose, but let me tell you that you are lifesavers, life changers and I am honoured to have been in your care.

Former footballer Clarke Carlisle gave his thanks to NHS workers in Lancashire

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The event will also mark Mental Health Week and International Nurses’ Day, which highlights the importance of supporting those who work so hard to care for others.

And over the course of the week, the event will include personalised thank you cards, goodie bag deliveries, and celebrity messages shared across social media thanking staff for their efforts.

Among those who have also paid tribute to NHS staff in Lancashire is Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle and actor Les Dennis.

Caroline Donovan, Chief Executive of Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The incredible work our staff do across Lancashire and South Cumbria every day should be commended, but especially now due to the challenges which came with the pandemic.

“Our community nurses, inpatient teams, therapists, medics, domestics, admin workers and so many more, have been on the frontline throughout the last 12 months, and it is vitally important that we recognise the way they have risen to this challenge.

“Their hard work is appreciated by so many across Lancashire and South Cumbria."