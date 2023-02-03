The organisation stated its intention to change the provider of the service last month following a competitive tendering process in which the SSP Health bid came out on top, sparking fury from those registered at the practice, who claimed they had not been consulted.The ICB stressed following the hastily arranged meeting with patients and staff - including Dr. Robinson herself - that the contract had not yet been formally handed over and that it was working on responses to the 158 formal questions that had been submitted to it over the matter. More than 1,500 patient objections - equating to one for every four people on the surgery’s books - have also been lodged.However, the Lancashire Post understands that now the intention to award the contract to SSP Health has been announced, there could be significant financial implications for the NHS in the region if the health service reversed its decision.ICB chair David Flory told the board after meeting with the protestors that it had been “ a very good discussion”.Meanwhile, chief executive Kevin Lavery made a formal statement to board members, telling them that although the body was “unable to respond…just now” to the questions posed, it would do so “in the coming weeks”.He added: “As you can imagine, there are lots of legal implications surrounding this process. So we want to be sure-footed in finding the right way forward here.“In the meantime, what I want to be clear on is that we are listening, we are taking the issue very seriously and the questions raised do deserve full answers.“As of today, we have not signed a contract with the provider. I hope to resolve the matter within the next two to three weeks and I will keep [the board] informed of developments,” Mr. Lavery said.Dr. Robinson told the Post that she felt that the ICB was now “starting to make the right noises about listening”.“They have certainly apologised for their lack of patient involvement up until now and have promised to read all of the feedback that they have had.“So let’s see if they can put their money where their mouth is - I sincerely hope it wasn't just a public relations exercise for them,” Dr. Robinson added.A number of cancer patients were amongst those who met with the ICB, along with Margaret France, Withnell Health Centre’s former lead GP, who spent a total of 30 years at the Railway Road practice.She said cancer ine sufferer had outlined how “she wouldn't be here” if it were not for Dr. Robinson.“She knows that she can pick up the phone and get to speak to a doctor straight away, as the practice knows her circumstances,” said the now Councillor France, who represents the Chorley North East ward on Chorley Council.“The ICB haven’t given us anything concrete [about the future of the surgery], but we do now seem to have a period of grace - so it’s about keeping the pressure up.“We haven't discounted the possibility of going for a judicial review of the process,” Cllr France added.In a statement to the Post, Kevin Lavery said that the ICB “recognise[s] the concerns” of the Withnell Health Centre campaign group.