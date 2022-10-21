Christian Fenn from Blackpool, was commissioned to brighten up a plain, dull corridor at the hospital on Whinney Heys Road,.

The world-renowned street artist decided on a butterfly design and then saw potential to make it into something bigger – by using QR codes to share stories of recovery.

Christian, who is also known as Seca One, said: “It’s for anyone who has been through struggles. That can be anything from mental health, addiction, trauma, abuse, cancer, illness or loss of a loved one. It’s just using the butterflies to spread a message of hope.”

Emma Stoddard (Ward Manager) and Christian Fenn, in front of a new butterfly mural at Blackpool Victoria Hospital designed to inspire hope.

The butterflies are accompanied by QR codes, in the new lounge area near the Acute Medical Unit (AMU) ward.

Patients and their families can scan the codes, and read stories of how other people have come through hard times, to help them see a way forward.

Christian overcame his own battles with addiction and mental illness, and shares his own recovery journey through the website, called Butterfly Effected.

Emma Stoddard, Ward Manager at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “It’s giving hope and positivity to remind people that even in the darkest times there is a chance you can get through it.”

And he plans to paint butterflies all around town – and is even taking the project overseas, to Michigan and Mexico.

He added: “If someone is down on their luck and they see the butterfly, they can scan the QR code it will remind them of a more positive time when they were doing well.

It’s for anyone. Butterflies have many meanings, some of which: three stages in time - caterpillar, chrysalis, butterfly. They never never fly in a straight line they move up and down, sort of like a life path.

For others they represent spirituality, passed loved ones and freedom."