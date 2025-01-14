‘We really want to know what you think': public asked for their opinion on new Preston and Lancaster hospital sites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are being urged to have their say on the proposed sites for the new Royal Preston and Royal Lancaster hospitals, as a major public engagement exercise begins.

The NHS has launched a survey to get people’s thoughts on the suggested locations, which were revealed last month. It will also be staging a series of drop-in events across Lancashire and South Cumbria over the next two months, at which locals can find out more about the projects and give their feedback directly.

Health leaders are stressing that no decisions have actually been taken about where the state-of-the-art facilities will be built – and that they will listen carefully to the public’s opinion on the plans.

The current proposal would see the Royal Preston move eight miles away from its current base in Fulwood to a site in the Farington area of South Ribble – off Stanfield Lane, close to the end of the M65.

The Royal Lancaster Infirmary would shift two miles south of its present city centre home of more than a century to a plot at Bailrigg East – between the A6 and the M6 – just north of Lancaster University’s Health Innovation Campus.

The two sites have been bought by the NHS, but bosses say they have an “exit strategy” should other options come forward – and that they are actively open to suggestions.

However, the engagement exercise will focus on what people think of the sites that are currently on the table.

Rebecca Malin, programme director of the Lancashire and South Cumbria New Hospitals Programme, says she has a simple message to residents: “Please get involved.”

She told the Lancashire Post that the survey was a genuine chance for people to influence the two schemes.

“Because we haven’t taken any decisions and the sites are [only] proposed at this stage, people have a real opportunity to tell us what they think [about how]…the sites may impact them – so they [can] shape our proposals for the future,” Rebecca explained.

Concerns have been raised by some Preston politicians about the potential difficulty certain patients will have in accessing the new Royal at its proposed location beyond the city’s borders – with city council leader Matthew Brown and Preston MP Sir Mark Hendrick calling for the existing facility to be refurbished and a new urgent treatment unit to open in the city centre.

Rebecca said a key aspect of the process was understanding the reasons that people may be unhappy with the suggested sites, so that efforts can be made to do something to deal with them – even if that falls short of coming up with a different spot altogether.

“If [people] share with us their thoughts…we may not have all the answers right now for how we can address [any issues]. But if we understand how the proposed locations are going to impact them, we can then work over the coming months and years – [including with] local authorities and transport partners – around how we can mitigate [potential problems].

“For instance, how can we make it easier for people? And there’s also [a need to consider] what a hospital [will look like] in 10 years’ time. Could we and should we be providing [care] closer to our communities rather than [people] always having to go to hospital?” Rebecca said.

Asked whether she could see why people might be sceptical that their voice would really make a difference now that the sites have been purchased, she said it was vital that there was a concrete proposal that could ultimately be delivered – so that there was something meaningful to talk to the public about.

That is because the current engagement activity is the forerunner to a formal public consultation which would have to take place ahead of any final decision about where the new hospitals – which are a decade away from opening – will actually be built.

The Post understands that that crucial stage is expected to take place first for the Royal Lancaster in 2026. The consultation for the Royal Preston will follow at a date which is yet to be even tentatively scheduled, because of the greater complexity of that facility – not least because of its status as the major trauma centre and provider of a range of specialist services for the whole of Lancashire and South Cumbria.

However, Rebecca urged residents to make their voices heard now and not wait until the later consultation process begins. Although the plans still have to be at formative stage – and so open to change – when formal consultation takes place, she said the engagement exercise was a chance for people to help “make our proposals better”.

“I’ve already had some invaluable conversations where people have spoken about travel, and transport – so it is really important that we hear what people truly think [about] the impact of those sites,” Rebecca added.

How to have your say on the new Royal Preston and Royal Lancaster hospitals

The engagement survey can be taken here.

To complete the survey by phone or to request a hard copy to complete and send back by post, call 0300 373 3550 or email [email protected]

Public engagement events will be held at:

***Lancaster Town Hall – Monday 3rd February, 5.30pm to 7pm

***Chorley Football Club – Wednesday 5th February, 5.45pm to 7.15pm

***Morecambe Football Club – Wednesday 12th February, 5.30pm to 7pm

***Preston Grasshoppers – Friday 14th February, 10am to 11.30am

***The Forum, Barrow – Wednesday 19th February, 5.30pm to 7pm

***Farington Lodge, Leyland – Monday 3rd March, 5.30pm to 7pm

***Cotton Court, Preston – Saturday 8th March, 2pm to 3.30pm

***Lancaster University – Friday 14th March, 10am to 11.30am

***Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal – Thursday 20th March, 10am to 11.30am

Further events will also be staged by Healthwatch Together, a partnership that champions the views of residents about their local health services, and Inclusive North, an organisation working to tackle inequalities among minority ethnic and other disadvantaged groups.

The Post understands the NHS wanted to tap into existing local networks in an attempt to reach people who might not otherwise have got involved with the engagement process. Details of these events will be published at a later date.

What hospital bosses have had to say

Professor Silas Nicholls, chief executive of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – which runs the Royal Prestoin – said: “This phase of public engagement is crucial in ensuring the replacement for Royal Preston Hospital meets the needs of our local communities.

“We want to hear from everyone who may be affected by the proposed move to a

new location. This includes residents of Preston and surrounding areas, but also many more people who depend on Royal Preston Hospital for major trauma care and specialist services.

“We have already received feedback on topics including transport and access to the site, and we continue to listen. Your voice will help shape a hospital that meets the needs of the future population in a sustainable and affordable way.”

Aaron Cummins, chief executive of University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust – operator of the Royal Lancaster – said: “This is another step forward in our journey to delivering a brand new hospital to replace the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, along with improvements to Furness General Hospital’s existing site.

“Although the opening date for a new hospital is several years away, we need to hear from people now to ensure we get it right.

“Please do get involved with our survey and come along to our events. The input we receive from the public will play a vital role in shaping the future hospital facilities that will serve our local communities for years to come and in a brand new environment.”