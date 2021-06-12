Walk in Covid vaccinations available at various venues

They include three on the Fylde coast - Blackpool Winter Gardens, which is open throughout the weekend, Moor Park Leisure Centre at Bispham and AFC Fylde's Mill Farm Education Centre at Wesham - as well as Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club at Fulwood, Preston.

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria says that first and second doses are available on a walk-in basis for anyone eligible aged 18 and over.

A spokesman said that all first doses will be either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, which is suitable for all ages over 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vaccinations are being given on a first come, first served basis

There is also significant availability for second dose Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine for anyone who is 40 or over who received their first dose eight weeks ago.

"Don't worry if you've missed your original appointment for your second jab," said the spokesman. "We can still offer you a second dose, just walk in or book an appointment now.

"If you are unsure if you are eligible come down and speak to the team. Don’t assume you aren’t eligible without speaking to them first.

"Vaccinations for walk-ins will be on a first come-first served basis, please be prepared to wait.

"Anyone aged over 25 can book an appointment at their convenience by calling 119 or through the national booking system and we guarantee you will not have to wait."

The Blackpool Winter Gardens facility is open is open today (Saturday) from 2pm – 7pm, noon to 7pm Sunday and 8.30am to 7pm Monday to Friday.

Times at AFC Fylde are: Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4.30pm, with a lunch closure on all days between 1 and 1.30pm.

At Moor Park, it's 9am -5pm (closed for lunch 1-1.30pm) Monday – Saturday.

The Preston Grasshoppers centre is open 8am to 8pm but times may vary depending on planned activity.