Vulnerable Lancashire residents urged to book spring Covid booster jab

The spring 2024 Covid booster jab is now available on the NHS to some Lancashire residents

The top-up jabs began to be delivered across the county this week for residents who will be aged 75 or over by 30th June this year and anyone aged over six months who has a weakened immune system for any one of a raft of reasons.

For the first time this year, people not eligble for an NHS vaccine can pay privately for a Covid booster at several high street phramacies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of the year, between 100 and almost 400 people a week have had their deaths at least partly attributed to Covid on their death certificates.

Anybody who contracts Covid is also at risk of developing the deliberating condition known as Long Covid - characterised by extreme fatigue and so-called 'brain fog'. Studies have also shown an increased risks of heart attack and stroke after contracting Covid.

Those eligible for a spring booster for reasons a weakened immune system include people who:

have ever had a blood cancer, such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma

have had an organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant

have HIV (at any stage)

have a genetic disorder affecting your immune system

have certain medical treatments, such as steroid medicine (depending on the dose), certain antibody therapies, chemotherapy or radiotherapy (including those whose treatment ended up to six months ago)

take certain medicines that increase your risk of infection, such as azathioprine, dexamethasone, prednisolone, ciclosporin or mycophenolate (depending on the dose)

take long-term immunosuppressive treatment for conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, scleroderma and psoriasis

A full list of those eligible because of having a weakened immune system can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NHS has also started delivering vaccinations to those who live in care homes for older adults and people who are housebound.

Dr Linda Charles- Ozuzu, Regional Director for Commissioning and Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 vaccination programme at NHS England North West said: “As the spring Covid-19 vaccination drive begins, I would urge anyone who is eligible but has yet to book an appointment to not delay, and get protected against the virus as soon as possible.

“There are thousands of appointments available at sites across the region, so it’s easy and convenient to book at a time and place to suit you.

“Covid can still be very dangerous to older people and those who have weakened immune systems, and this dose will top-up previous protection, reducing the risk of serious illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 900,000 people in the North West are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine this spring and with more than 500 sites offering the vaccines, including GP practices, community pharmacies and mobile clinics.

The NHS has sent texts, emails, NHS App messages or letters to those who are eligible for the spring dose, reminding them they can book a vaccine appointment via the NHS website, on the NHS app or by calling 119 for free.

Bookable vaccinations will come to an end on 30th June - and anyone eligible who has not received any previous doses should get vaccinated during this year’s spring offer to help protect against serious illness, the NHS advises.