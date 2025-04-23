Vacuum seal checker has pay off for patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investment of £18,834 by Rosemere Cancer Foundation to fund a device that checks vacuum seals are all good is paying off by helping to speed up cancer treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre and saving the NHS vital funds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using money raised last year by a 10-strong team from Chorley’s BNI Endeavour business networking group, which was sponsored to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge (summit Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon within 24 hours), the charity bought a portable PD03 Helium Leak Detector for the engineers working in Radiotherapy Physics at the cancer centre.

It is their job to keep the Radiotherapy Department’s eight linear accelerators (LINACs), the machines that deliver radiotherapy, in top working order so that they can treat 240 cancer patients a day five days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times, this involves replacing components within the LINACs’ vacuum systems. Senior radiotherapy engineer Robert Speakman explained: “It is critical to ensure a good seal is made.

The BNI Endeavour team that took on the National Three Peaks Challenge, raising the funds for the helium leak detector. From the left are Andy Hosgood, Martin Newton, Matt Bessent, Kelly Bradley, Sue Swire, Mick Doyle, Jacob Knowles, Adam Fletcher, Pete Cleasby and Giles Foster

“Re-establishing vacuum is a lengthy process and if a small leak is present, which is often the case, the system must be brought back to atmosphere and the component re-fitted. Without a helium link detector, poor vacuum seals can take days to find and rectify, putting the LINAC in downtime.”

Robert continued: “Delays caused by downtime can result in postponement or cancelations to patient treatment, increasing patient anxiety. For every hour a LINAC is down, three patients will have their treatment deferred.

“Although this is usually to later the same day, it results in several staff having to work over-time as the treatment is transferred to another LINAC, which has already been used to treat its daily rota of patients. Typically, the staff team’s over-time costs will be £179 per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By having the helium link detector, we can verify we have no vacuum leaks before we go to re-assembly, reducing the risk of downtime every time.”

Radiotherapy engineer Stephen Lloyd using the helium leak detector to check the vacuum seal after the routine replacement of worn-out components on one of Rosemere Cancer Centre’s LINACs.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and a member of the triumphant BNI team, said: “It’s fantastic to know our effort has gone into supplying such an important piece of kit that is going to speed up the process of getting the cancer centre’s LINACs back up to treating cancer patients. It makes all the blisters and stiff muscles worthwhile.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk