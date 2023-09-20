Two Bolton leisure centres shortlisted at national awards event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sir Jason Kenny Leisure Centre has been shortlisted in the Local Authority/Leisure Trust Gym of the Year category, while Horwich Leisure Centre regular Callum Harrison is up for the Member Achievement award.

Mahendra Patel, Partnership Manager for the Bolton Community Leisure Trust said: “It’s brilliant news that Sir Jason Kenny Leisure Centre is in the finals of this important awards event. This achievement is testament to the centre’s extraordinarily quick recovery from the Covid era, which was achieved through the whole team’s hard work and dedication. The centre has a customer-focused approach from top to bottom, which is why the current membership base for the facility is actually bigger than it was pre-COVID. This is incredible when you factor in the cost-of-living crisis affecting so many people in the region and nationally.

“I’d like to also congratulate our customer Callum Harrison, who has worked so hard to turn his life around, using regular activity to bring about positive change. He’s been ably supported by the Horwich Leisure Centre team, but I must single out fitness instructor, Ste Hill, who’s been with Callum every step of his wellness journey. It’d be great to see a Bolton leisure centre recognised at this prestigious national event.”

This year, the National Fitness Awards ceremony will be held at the fabulous Athena venue in Leicester on Friday November 24 2023.

National Fitness Awards’ event director Dominic Musgrave said: “The National Fitness Awards now in their twelfth year and with more entries than ever before, our finalists really have reason to celebrate too as it’s a huge achievement to have made the shortlist and is testament to the teams behind each."