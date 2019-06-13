Turning back time to mark 50 years of school

Have your say

Turning back the clock was top of the timetable when staff and pupils at a Leyland primary school decided on a history lesson with a difference.

Seven Stars Primary is celebrating its 50th anniversary - and marked the occasion in style.

The then Seven Stars County Primary in Earnshaw Bridge Mr Donald Sadler HMI on June 11 1969 opened the Millbrook Building.

The school has served local families ever since but has undergone massive transformation.

Before 2010 pupils were housed in two separate units until the completion of an new ‘fit for purpose’ £180,000 building on the Peacock Hall Road site.

It was also one of the first schools to get a purpose built activity play area.

Current staff and pupils decided to celebrate by turning back time and dressing up in outfits from back in the day.

Many children had also researched what life was like for their peers through the decades.

A memory tree has also been created in school for people to attach their own special memories to.

Photos from across the decades have also been collected and were displayed for visitors to peruse.

Highlight of the celebrations was a special assembly.

Led by headteacher Mike Mitchell, this included songs sung by pupils songs incorporating a rousing rendition of This is Me from the Greatest Showman.

Mike says: “Memories were shared, both poignant and funny and at the end of the assembly former headteachers Gill Hartley and Pat Ashcroft and former deputy headteacher Janis Burdin cut a specially made birthday cake in front of the school

After the assembly former teachers, staff, governors, pupils and parents were invited to tour the school and they enjoyed a buffet lunch while they looked at the hundreds of old school photographs on display and reminisced about their memories of the school.

Mike adds: “Lots of memory cards were added to our memory tree and it was fantastic seeing the smiles, hearing the laughter and watching old friends re-united.

“We will continue our 50th Birthday theme when we have our Summer Fair on Friday June 28 at 3.30pm .”

The anniversary photo collection will also be available for everyone to see again at the event.