"Tremendous concern" as it's revealed hundreds of Preston pensioners are living alone and without central heating

Hundreds of people aged over 65 and living alone in Preston have no central heating, analysis shows.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Age UK said the figures are ‘of tremendous concern’ and urged the Government to ‘make sure that it is prepared for next winter’.

According to analysis of census 2021 data by the PA news agency, 6,990 people over the age of 65 lived alone in Preston – making up 33.5 per cent of the age group.

Of the elderly people living alone, 233 (3.3 per cent) did not have central heating.

Hundreds of elderly people living alone in Preston have no central heating
Hundreds of elderly people living alone in Preston have no central heating
“Loneliness and disconnection”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at older people’s charity Age UK said having limited money in later life impacts day-to-day living and exacerbates feelings of loneliness and disconnection from society.

She said: “These figures are of tremendous concern, as older people lacking central heating often find it very difficult to stay warm during the winter months with potentially serious consequences for their health and wellbeing.

“Living alone can make this situation worse as it means that one person’s income has to stretch further to cover the fixed costs of heating a home, and it can, in some cases, lead to social isolation, which can have additional negative consequences.”

She called on the Government to ensure it is prepared for next winter.

How does Preston compare?

Across England and Wales, about 3.1 million elderly people lived alone when the census took place in March 2021. Of them, 66,000 (2.1 per cent) had no central heating.

The highest proportion of older people living alone and without central heating was found in Barrow (5.4 per cent), Gwynedd in Wales (4.6 per cent) and Portsmouth in the South East (4.5 per cent).

"Deeply concerning”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate change secretary, said the figures are “deeply concerning”.

He said: “No person in Britain should have to live in a cold home, and it is a disgrace that this is happening under Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “We know this is a difficult time for families, including older people, which is why we’ve been covering around half of the typical household’s energy bill.”

They said improving the energy efficiency of homes is the best long-term method of tackling fuel poverty and they have committed more than £6.6 billion to doing this.

Age UK said anyone who is struggling, or their concerned families and friends, can contact its free Age UK advice line on 0800 169 65 65 which is open every day from 8am until 7pm.

