The £310k makeover includes new gym equipment and state-of-the-art spin bikes and is set to be completed early November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £310k makeover will transform the lower and upper floor gym, as well as the café which will see new furniture and re-upholstered seating fitted to make it an inviting space to relax after a gym session.

The work carried out at the Preston Club is part of an ongoing commitment from Total Fitness to deliver exceptional fitness experiences to its members, encouraging them to make the most of every fitness moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club will see new equipment installed in the Lower Gym with a new multi-functional rig, complete with slam balls, kettlebells, sandbags, wall balls and a squat rack. New rubber flooring will also be installed around the rig, with vinyl flooring in the surrounding area creating more space for members to workout.

Total Fitness has transformed the interior look throughout the different spaces in the Preston club.

The Upper Gym will be refurbished to include an 8-station machine, T-bar row machine, free weight benches and new life fitness leg presses, alongside new flooring in the Women’s Gym.

The investment will transform the original spin studios with new state-of-the-art bikes which will be installed as part of the new spin experience, allowing members to focus on reaching their goals in an explosive new way. The installation of the ICG Life Fitness bikes means the club can deliver Coach by Colour spin classes with real-time feedback and the opportunity to personalise your intensity.

As well as the investments made in new equipment, Total Fitness has transformed the interior look throughout the different spaces in the Preston club, making it an enticing space for members to work out and improve their fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To give members of the public the opportunity to experience Total Fitness and see the investment and refurbishment for themselves, the Preston Club will be hosting an Open Weekend on the 9th-10th December with free access across both days.

Garran St Vall, General Manager at Total Fitness Preston, said: “We’re thrilled to see the investment that has been committed to refurbishing our Preston club. With new state-of-the-art equipment, revamped spaces, and an exciting spin experience to be expected as part of the refurb, we’re aiming to create an inviting and motivating environment for our members.

“Total Fitness is always committed to providing the best experience for our members, and we want to demonstrate this by building an even better space for them to achieve their goals and help improve their workout journey.”