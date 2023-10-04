TikTok trending: mesotherapy for cellulite

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cellulite is a common condition that affects 90 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men. In fact, the search for treatments for cellulite is rising on Tiktok with mesotherapy at the top of the treatments, going viral with 925.7 views. One treatment is taking the aesthetics industry by storm, with a waiting list of people wanting to book in as it’s been proven to reduce cellulite, remodel the skin and inhibit the production of new fat cells for up to a year with a healthy lifestyle.

How does it work?

Needle mesotherapy involves a series of micro-injections into the skin. Skin boosting ingredients are injected through the barrier of the epidermis where required. Mesotherapy boosts the absorption of these ingredients, which are then used by the body for regeneration purposes.

Needle mesotherapy can be incredible in the fight against cellulite. The purpose of mesotherapy is to enhance microcirculation and cell metabolism as well as stimulate the skin to boost the production collagen and elastin which in turn gives it a smoothing effect. In an anti-cellulite treatment, mesotherapy dissolves the fatty tissue and improves the overall look of the skin.

Taking this revolutionary treatment to the next level, ABG Lab have launched Mesosculpt C71 in the UK. The FIRST OF ITS KIND this ground-breaking mesotherapy treatment is designed to facilitate the restructuring and remodelling of the body and inhibit the production of new fat cells. The treatment contains Lipo Block XP2 which inhibits gene expression (process by which the information encoded in a person’s gene is turned into a function) responsible for production of new fat cells. This prevents fat accumulation from both fat and carbohydrate-rich diets whilst also inducing lipolysis (break down of fat cells). This works alongside Hexapeptide-17, a peptide that activates lymphatic drainage to stimulate microcirculation to remove broken down fat cells and reduce inflammation. This advanced treatment has extremely low downtime with a significantly lower risk of bruising unlike traditional fat-reducing injectables.

Leading expert Dr Aamer Khan, Harley Street Co-Founder & Celebrity Doctor, says, “ABG Lab has launched an innovative and ground-breaking concept to the injectable arena. Their hybrid products are a result of years of research and development, that specifically target and activate cellular regeneration of the skin. MESOSCULPT C71 is an innovative injectable facial cosmetic, containing 3 components. It modifies targeted fat cells to switch from localized fat-storing to fat-dissolving (lipolysis) without causing cellular trauma, improves the microcirculation and lymphatic drainage and reduces inflammation and stimulates re-modelling and sculpting, revitalisation lifting, and tightening of the skin to produce a more youthful contour. What excites me is that they are backed by credible studies, and they offer a science based non-surgical solution for our patients, including older patients, in whom non-surgical options were previously less effective.”