Three months extra free parking for Lancaster hospital staff as Government ruling ends
Morecambe Bay Hospitals Trust will reintroduce staff parking fees at their hospitals from July 2022, three months after the date the government said free parking introduced during the pandemic for NHS hospital staff in England would end (April 1).
Parking fees were waived in March 2020, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pandemic had moved to a new stage.
He said over 93% of NHS trusts charging for parking have implemented free parking "for those in greatest need", including NHS staff working overnight.
In a written statement, Mr Javid added: "On behalf of the government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response."
A spokesman for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust said: “In early 2020 the Government took the decision to introduce free staff parking at NHS sites as part of the national Covid-19 pandemic response.
"Earlier this week, Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid announced that parking fees are to be reintroduced.
"In line with other trusts across the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System (ICS), it has been agreed that UHMBT will reintroduce staff parking fees from July 2022.
"Consultation will take place in the coming weeks on plans to develop a single parking fee structure to adopted by the whole ICS. We will continue to keep our staff updated on new tariffs for staff parking, and the payment process.”