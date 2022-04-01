Three months extra free parking for Lancaster hospital staff as Government ruling ends

Parking fees were waived in March 2020, but Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pandemic had moved to a new stage.

He said over 93% of NHS trusts charging for parking have implemented free parking "for those in greatest need", including NHS staff working overnight.

In a written statement, Mr Javid added: "On behalf of the government, I would like to record my thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to keep people safe over the last two years and whose efforts have enabled us to move to the next stage of the Covid-19 response."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Royal Infirmary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A spokesman for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust said: “In early 2020 the Government took the decision to introduce free staff parking at NHS sites as part of the national Covid-19 pandemic response.

"Earlier this week, Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid announced that parking fees are to be reintroduced.

"In line with other trusts across the Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care System (ICS), it has been agreed that UHMBT will reintroduce staff parking fees from July 2022.