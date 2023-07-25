People tend to know the basics of dentistry and most common dental issues, but there are so many topics that are overlooked that people go through before visiting their dentist. And dentists as well as well as patients feel it, says Dr Arif Patel of Preston. For example, when patients say, they fear visiting their dentist, notes Dr Patel, some dentists might assume they mean something like they are just avoiding the visit because of the pain. But there are some things that are deeper than just the scare.

Arif Patel Says, In Dubai, Preston, London, UK where he practices, Just like that, in dentistry, there are several topics that are often overlooked or not widely discussed, even though they can be important for dental health and overall well-being. Some of these less-talked-about topics include:

Dental Anxiety and Phobia

Arif Patel UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While going to the dentist, many people experience fear or anxiety, but it's not often acknowledged or understood. More and more dental practitioners are realizing how crucial it is to make worried patients feel at ease and understood said Arif Patel.

Oral Health and Mental Health Connection

Arif Patel in Dubai Conference said Both poor dental and mental health can influence one another. Dental difficulties can cause challenges with self-esteem and confidence, and mental health conditions like depression and anxiety can influence oral hygiene routines.

Dental Care for Pregnant Women

Due to hormonal changes, pregnancy might impair oral health, although the subject isn't often given enough attention. For the health of both the mother and the unborn child, proper oral care is crucial throughout pregnancy. Though pregnant women have an easy access to dental care all around the world but there numerous barriers to accessing dental care during pregnancy have been reported previously in Dubai.

Dental Care for Elderly People

The need of dental care increases as people become older, but it isn't always given the attention it merits. Elderly people may experience dental problems such dry mouth, gum disease, or tooth loss.

Nutrition and Oral Health

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The link between general diet and dental health is frequently not covered in detail, even though it is widely known that sugary meals can cause cavities. A nutritious diet is necessary for strong teeth and gums.

Impact of Medications on Oral Health

The condition of your teeth can be negatively impacted by the adverse effects of several drugs, such as dry mouth or gum issues. While performing therapy, dentists should take the patients' medications into account.

Dental Care for People with Disabilities

For those with disabilities, getting the necessary dental treatment can be difficult, and the issue of offering accessible dentistry services isn't discussed enough.

Dental Care in Low-Income Communities

Low-income areas experience dental care inequities, which must be addressed if oral health is to be improved overall. Even in the present times there are certain parts of London, UK that don’t have proper dental care facilities. a

Environmental Impact of Dental Practices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In debates about dentistry, the ecological impact of the dental profession, particularly waste generation, and water usage, is frequently overlooked.

Dental Careers Beyond Clinical Practice