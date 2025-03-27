Things are looking up for RPH theatre staff
The work, which should have cost more than £2,000, was undertaken for free as a gift to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity by construction and engineering company Tilbury Douglas through its sub-contractor Network Partitions & Ceilings Ltd.
Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity team’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, explained: “Although only a relatively small upgrade, the new ceiling and ceiling lighting have made a really big difference to the room’s ambience. It feels completely different – a much warmer, inviting place to take time out from an incredibly stressful job.
“We are very grateful to Tilbury Douglas and Network Partitions & Ceilings Ltd for gifting their time, talent and materials to do this for us. The feedback we’ve already had from theatre staff has been so positive.”
