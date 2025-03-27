Things are looking up for RPH theatre staff

A break room used by theatre staff at the Royal Preston Hospital has had its ceiling and ceiling lighting re-fitted in a make-over designed to make the space a more relaxing and calming environment.

The work, which should have cost more than £2,000, was undertaken for free as a gift to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity by construction and engineering company Tilbury Douglas through its sub-contractor Network Partitions & Ceilings Ltd.

Rebecca Arestidou, who is the charity team’s trust, grant, fundraising impact & project officer, explained: “Although only a relatively small upgrade, the new ceiling and ceiling lighting have made a really big difference to the room’s ambience. It feels completely different – a much warmer, inviting place to take time out from an incredibly stressful job.

“We are very grateful to Tilbury Douglas and Network Partitions & Ceilings Ltd for gifting their time, talent and materials to do this for us. The feedback we’ve already had from theatre staff has been so positive.”

To find out more about the charity team’s work, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk