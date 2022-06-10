The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment has grown to 6.4 million, the highest since records began in April 2007.

Trauma and orthopaedic departments have the largest waiting lists, with 731,000 patients queueing for treatments such as knee and hip replacements, 55,000 of whom have been waiting over a year.

The NHS England figures, for the end of March, show the proportion of people who have been waiting for 18 weeks or less has fallen to 62.4%, far below the NHS target of 92% and the worst performance in more than a year.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said hospital teams were making good progress in tackling the backlogs, with record numbers of diagnostic tests and cancer checks taking place in March, as part of what he described as “the most ambitious catch up plan in NHS history”.

But Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “All parts of the NHS are unquestionably struggling.”

Here, we reveal the hospital departments at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals with the biggest waiting lists, as of March 2022 - the latest available data.

1. Neurology Service The neurology service, which diagnoses, treats and manages conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord, and disorders of the nerves and muscles that activate movement and transmit sensations from around the body to the brain, has the largest waiting list, with 8364 patients awaiting treatment.

2. Oral Surgery Service The Oral Surgery Service, deals with the diagnosis and management of pathology of the mouth and jaws that requires surgical intervention, also has a large waiting list, with 8364 patients awaiting treatment.

3. Neurosurgical Service The Neurosurgical Service, which is concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of of patients with injury to, or diseases/disorders of the brain, spinal cord and spinal column, has a waiting list of 4563 patients.

4. Ophthalmology Service The Ophthalmology Service, diagnose, treat and prevent disorders of the eyes and visual system, has a waiting list of 3365 patients.