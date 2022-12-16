These are the Christmas and New Year 2022/23 pharmacy opening times in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board is advising locals to make sure any repeat prescriptions are ordered before Christmas, and to ensure that individuals have enough medication to see them through as pharmacy opening times may vary across the Christmas and New Year period.

If you are concerned you can speak to your GP or pharmacist about ordering repeat prescriptions online.

Contact NHS 111 online or over the phone if you are in urgent need.

Some pharmacies in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble will be open over the Christmas and New Year period

Those eligible should also book flu and COVID-19 vaccinations – especially if you are attending parties or visiting family – rather than putting it off until the new year. To find out if you are eligible, and to book, visit healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.

This is when your local pharmacy will be open during the festivities:

Christmas Day – December 25

Goosnargh Pharmacy, 859 Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, Preston 10am-1pm

HBS Pharmacy, Issa Medical Centre, St Gregory Road, Preston 1pm-4pm

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley 1pm-4pm

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland 10am-1pm then 8pm-9pm

Boxing Day – December 26

Boots Pharmacy, Capitol Retail Park, Walton-le-Dale, Preston 10am-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, 10-13 Fishergate, Preston 11am-5pm

Asda Pharmacy, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green, Chorley 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley 10am-4pm

Tuesday, December 27

Boots Pharmacy, Capitol Retail Park, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 10am-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, Preston 10am-5.30pm

Boots Pharmacy, 10-13 Fishergate, Preston 11am-5pm

Superdrug Pharmacy, Unit 1 Fishergate Walk, St Georges Centre, Preston 8.30am-5.30pm

Asda - Eastway, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston 10am-4pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, Mariners Way, Ashton on Ribble, Preston 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green, Chorley 10am-4pm

Boots Pharmacy, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley 10am-4pm

New Year’s Day – January 1

Boots Pharmacy, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, Preston 11am-5pm

Asda - Eastway, Asda Superstore, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston 10.30am-4.30pm

HBS Pharmacy, The Issa Medical Centre, St Gregory Road, Preston 9am-9pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston 10am-5.30pm

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston 7.30am-9.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsburys Store, Deepdale Road, Preston 11am-5pm

Broadway Pharmacy, 331 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston 10am-1pm

Cottam Lane Pharmacy, Cottam Lane Surgery, Ashton, Preston 8am-6pm

New Hall Lane Pharmacy, 270 New Hall Lane, Preston 9m-pm

Ribble Village Pharmacy, 200 Miller Road, Preston 11am-9pm

HBS Pharmacy, 30 St Marys Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston 8am-6pm

Penwortham Pharmacy, St Fillans Medical Ctre, 2 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston 8am-9pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston 10.30am-4.30pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Towngate, Leyland, Preston 11am-5pm

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley 8.30am-10pm

Asda Pharmacy Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green, Chorley 11am-5pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Foxhole Road, Chorley 10am-4pm

Tesco Pharmacy, Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, Chorley 10am-4pm

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland noon-9pm

Monday, January 2

Boots Pharmacy, Capitol Retail Park, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 10am-6pm

Boots Pharmacy, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Rd, Deepdale, Preston 10am-5.30pm

Asda - Eastway, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green, Chorley 10am-4pm