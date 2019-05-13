These are the best and worst dentists in Preston as rated by patients
Patients of dentists in Preston were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS.
The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Preston were rated by patients.
1. Smile Clinic
Unit 2, Deepdale Pavilions, Deepdale Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6PZ. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5