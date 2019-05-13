Patients of dentists in Preston were asked to rate their experience at the surgery where they are registered on behalf of the NHS

These are the best and worst dentists in Preston as rated by patients

The ratings ask patients to rank the surgery on five criteria, ranging from 'very dissatisfied' (one star) to 'very satisfied' (five stars). The five criteria were appointments, dignity and respect, involvement in decisions, information on treatment costs and outcome of treatment. This is how dentists in Preston were rated by patients.

Unit 2, Deepdale Pavilions, Deepdale Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 6PZ. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

1. Smile Clinic

33 - 35 Ormskirk Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2QP. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

2. Synergy Dental Clinic

46 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 0DQ. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

3. Penwortham Dental Practice

59-61 Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 9BY. NHS.UK user rating: 5/5

4. Diamond Dental Practice

