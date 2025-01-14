There's "snow" stopping us!

Here for you, whatever the weather

When the snow and ice hit, local slimmers were worried they might miss out on their usual weekly dose of inspiration - on the most important week of the year... Determined as ever, their Slimming World Consultants pulled out all of the stops to make sure support was available no matter what the weather.

With a new year comes new hopes, dreams and resolutions. For many, their sights were firmly set on losing weight for good in 2025. Excited to join their local Slimming World groups, as the snow started to fall, many were worried their local group would need to close. They needn't have been worried - Slimming Worlds local Consultants made sure everyone could safely attend and kept all 143 support groups in Central Lancashire open.

Nearly 6,000 members made it along to check in - celebrating incredible weight losses to start the year. Thanks to the hard work of the Consultants another 787 members of the community were able to get started on their journeys, ensuring they didn't have to put their dreams on hold for another week.

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn. Over one in four (26%) adults in the UK are living with obesity, placing huge pressure on the health and care system. In a recent survey, 50% of UK adults said they had put off losing weight - with "Gen Z" most likely to delay starting.

On a national level, this growing epidemic is a major public health emergency and economic emergency.

Yet, there is a much bigger battle, for self. On an individual level, people feel lost, desperate and hopeless. Their self-confidence and self-belief that anything can help them has been worn away. They are stuck in a painful, psychological battle between wanting to lose weight and the fear of failure – feeling condemned to a lifetime of struggling.

Renowned Psychologist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos, says: “Delaying weight loss stems from fear of failure and feeling comfortable with what’s familiar. Each time we put off change, we chip away at our confidence, creating a cycle where taking action seems harder and harder. Procrastination isn't just about weight – it reveals our deeper doubts about our ability to transform our lives. One way to make our goals feel more tangible and achievable is by seeking support from people who understand and share the same challenges and aspirations. In pulling on the strength that comes from that kind of togetherness we create something powerful – a supportive accountability network that transforms our personal intentions into collective motivation."

There is good news. There is a way people can win the battle for self, rebuild their hope and optimism, and achieve a healthy, lasting weight loss.

In new research, which surveyed more than 7,000 new Slimming World members last January, more than two thirds said that before going to a Slimming World group, they didn’t dare dream they could lose weight and stay slim (69%). More than half of the members surveyed said that they’d had feelings of doubt, uncertainty and a lack of motivation and control for more than a year, and for some people 10 years or more.

However, in just one session, almost every new member left filled with self-belief, self-confidence and self-determination. This switch came from learning more about Slimming World’s health-giving eating plan, seeing the success of other members, and experiencing the empowering support to help them overcome their personal barriers. They left feeling:

Committed to their weight loss (98%)

That they could lose weight and keep it off (96%)

Motivated to make changes to their lifestyle in order to lose weight (97%)

More confident to manage the things that had previously got in the way of them losing weight (89%)

With over a decade of expertise in neurogastroenterology and cardiovascular pharmacology from leading institutions including the University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham, Dr. Jemma Donovan PhD, Slimming World’s Research Manager, says: “This January, those feelings of doubt, fear and hopelessness could easily lead people to look to weight loss drugs as a silver bullet, however unless they get effective support to make lasting changes to their eating and activity habits, they’re very likely to regain the weight once they stop the medication, and they’re far less likely to experience the sense of personal achievement and the increased self-worth that comes with knowing you’re in control in the long term.

“Our research confirms what so many of our members tell us. After many years of feeling hopeless, out of control and desperate about their weight, new members quickly experience a powerful shift in self-belief, self-determination and self-confidence, restoring their hope about what they can achieve – without resorting to weight loss drugs or surgery. And that shift happens in less time than it takes to watch a movie!”

Fraser Walker, District Development Manager for Slimming World in Central Lancashire, says "I couldn't be prouder of our awesome Consultants! Each of them started off as a successful member, and as such they truly understand the highs and lows of the journey - and what a difference it would have made if members couldn't get along to group for that vital dose of support and inspiration because of the snow! Everyone showed so much determination and care to ensure no member was left behind and that anyone who was considering losing weight this year could still experience the life-changing 90 minutes our recent research has shown is so important. They really are heroes of their local communities. If the weather got in the way of your plans to get started, it's not too late! Head along to your local warm and friendly group, you won't regret it."

