There are over 10 times more of these shops in Preston now than a decade ago

There has been a bigger increase in vape shops in Preston than almost anywhere else in the North West over the past 10 years.

The number of city stores specialising in vape products surged by 1,016 per cent in the decade to 2024 - an 11-fold jump.

The figure is contained in a new report by the Health Equity North institute. “Ghost Towns: The Decline of the High Street and Health Inequalities” shows Preston’s surge in vape shops is outstripped in the North West only by Bury, where there was a 1,076 per cent leap.

However, the England-wide average over the same period is larger still - at 1,198 percent.

The stats reveal Preston now has 1.6 vape shops per 10,000 of its population. Analysis by the Lancashire Post indicates that means there are around 25 such premises in the city.

Across the North West, only Blackburn with Darwen has a higher number of vape stores for every 10,000 people - with 1.7. That suggests the town boasts 27 vaping retailers.

The Health Equity North report reveals there are now over three times more vape shops in deprived areas compared to the most well-off locations.

More broadly, the research found that “health promoting” amenities like pharmacies, libraries and supermarkets are increasingly giving way to “health reducing” facilities, which - as well as vape shops - also include takeaways, bookmakers and alcohol-only outlets.

The authors warn that “ghost towns” are making the high street a more isolating, unsafe and unhealthy place. They urge the government to step in to protect places which support the community in town centres.

Dr Luke Munford, academic co-director at Health Equity North and senior lecturer in health economics at the University of Manchester, said: “People in deprived areas and in the North are already facing worse outcomes.

“In particular, these communities experience lower life expectancy and higher levels of health inequality, compared to communities in the South.

“The sharp increase in fast food outlets, vape shops, bookmakers and other health-reducing amenities in their towns and cities adds a further risk to their health, and could make the gap between North and South even greater.

“We believe that urgent action is needed to reverse this trend. Local authorities should be empowered to regulate unhealthy amenities, and incentivise places that offer vital services and help communities to thrive.”