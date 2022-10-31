Therapy dogs join Blackpool counselling charity centre and are being trained to help clients with mental health issues
Two puppies have been settling in to working life at a Blackpool counselling centre, and the therapy dogs-in-training are already in high demand.
Cooper and Bailey are a hit with patients – even though they aren’t yet qualified.
Chris Webb, chair of trustees, for Counselling In The Community, said: "We’re finding that a lot of people want them in their session even though they aren’t fully trained, but when they’ve completed training they’ll be able to help so many more people.”
At the end of their training, Cooper and Bailey will be able to remain calm during emotional sessions, and cope with unfamiliar people.
But the cuddly pups are already helping children and adults get more from their treatment.
Chris added: “We notice that just having the dogs there can put the client at ease, lower blood pressure and they’re able to open up better to our counsellors meaning they get more out of the session.”To access therapy, donate, or learn more, visit https://www.shbi.org.uk/.