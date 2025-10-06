A leading pharmacist is urging people to be prepared 🤧

There has been a significant increase in the virus that causes the common cold, according to the latest UKHSA data.

Rhinovirus positivity increased to 14.8% compared with 10.9% the previous week.

People are being encouraged to practise good hygiene to help reduce the spread.

A leading pharmacist is urging people to be prepared ahead of winter for the common cold by stocking up on home remedies.

Flu, Covid, and cold cases have been on the rise as temperatures cool, with the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) reporting a significant increase in the virus that causes the common cold.

Rhinovirus positivity increased to 14.8% compared with 10.9% the previous week, whilst cases of Covid rose from 7.6% to 8.4%.

Under the Pharmacy First scheme, if you develop the symptoms of the common cold, including a sore throat, you can visit your local pharmacy for help, advice, and treatment. But as well as over-the-counter medication, there are some other ways you can help soothe symptoms using home remedies.

What are the symptoms of the cold?

The symptoms of the common cold often come on gradually and can last for one to two weeks. The main signs of the cold, according to the NHS, can include:

a blocked or runny nose

sneezing

a sore throat

a hoarse voice

a cough

feeling tired and unwell

Additional symptoms can also include:

a high temperature

aching muscles

a loss of taste and smell

a feeling of pressure in your ears and face

What are home remedies for a cold?

Wendy Lee, Professional Standards and Governance Manager at Well Pharmacy, has shared some simple home remedies that those feeling under the weather from the cold can try this autumn.

Wendy believes it is important that patients recognise the signs of a cold so they can treat it as best as possible. She said: “While UK temperatures remain relatively high, it will not last – and it’s best to be prepared for the coming cold and flu season.

“It is important that patients know how best to deal with their cold at home, including that chesty cough and fatigue that can make you feel as though you can’t get off the sofa.”

One of the most popular home remedies for a sore throat from a cold is a hot lemon and honey drink. Although old-fashioned, it can often help when you have a hoarse, crackly voice.

If you have a sore throat and need help with symptoms, you can visit your local pharmacy under the Pharmacy First scheme to discuss the best treatment options available to you.

More home remedies can help ease common cold symptoms. These home remedies from Well Pharmacy are not suggested as an alternative to speaking to a clinical professional at a local pharmacy.

Headache

One sign of a cold is a headache, which can get worse every time you move. Two steps towards easing the pain are drinking plenty of fluids and getting plenty of rest. Well Pharmacy also advises taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to ease the pain and try to relax, and apply topical levomenthol such as 4head, which can ease the symptoms.

Blocked and runny nose

A blocked or runny nose is a classic symptom of having a cold, but there are several things you can try to stop the sniffles. To open up the airways and make breathing easier, use a vapour rub, which can be dissolved in a bowl of hot water or applied directly to the chest. Vapour rub can be used alongside a decongestant nasal spray and tablets, which can help to unblock the nose.

Sore throat

As well as a hot honey and lemon drink, try gargling warm, salt water and eating cold and soft foods, such as ice cream. There are also medicinal sweets, such as lozenges, which can help. Some have an anaesthetic effect to numb the pain and an anti-inflammatory to calm the inflammation.

Coughs

A cough caused by a cold can present as a tickly or phlegm-producing chesty cough. Hot lemon and honey can help this symptom too, along with cough syrup and cough sweets that loosen the mucus. Typically, a cough can last for up to a month, so it is important to rest and stay hydrated while not spreading germs to others.

Fatigue

Fatigue can often accompany a bad cold, leaving patients feeling exhausted[6]. Someone suffering from excessive tiredness should get as much rest as possible, and eat and drink as normal. A lack of energy can last up to two weeks, so it is important to continue to rest and not rush back to day-to-day tasks without first ensuring that you are ready.

You can find out more information on how to relieve symptoms of the common cold at NHS.UK.