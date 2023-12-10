A Preston charity established to help people with heart, vascular and lung problems is facing a growing financial challenge because of increased costs.

Heartbeat Northwest Cardiac Care already needed £1m a year to keep its rehabilitation and prevention services running, but in the past 12 months its energy bill alone has leapt by £50,000.

The organisation, which has been operating in the city for more than 45 years, is appealing for support in its work combating cardiovascular disease, a range of conditions that currently affect 15,000 people in Preston.

At least one Prestonian a day dies from one of the complaints that fall into that umbrella category - including coronary heart disease, vascular dementia, high blood pressure and stroke.

Heartbeat aims to help prevent the most serious outcomes of cardiovascular disease

Heartbeat says that Lancashire has the second highest number of people with cardiovascular disease in the UK.

The charity’s CEO, Louise Bache, said: “Knowing these figures proves how vital it is for Heartbeat to continue to exist.

“Every week we have nearly 1,000 people come through our doors to access our exercise, nutrition and wellbeing programme. We provide 132 exercise classes weekly and we help people to rebuild their lives, improve their heart health and reduce their risk of further heart events.

“With your support, we can make a profound difference in the lives of local people affected by cardiovascular conditions helping them live happier, healthier lives with the ones they love.

“By donating to Heartbeat, you will be helping to save the lives of local people, now and in the future, ensuring the sustainability of our charity. To keep Heartbeat services running all year round, we need to raise £114 every minute of every day.

“Every contribution counts and, if we work together, we can make a substantial impact on cardiovascular care in our local communities,” Louise added.

HOW TO HELP

Heartbeat says that are a range of ways individuals, businesses and organisations can offer support, including by:

***making a direct donation;

***asking your employer to choose Heartbeat as its charity of the year;

***joining the Heartbeat Lottery, which offers a chance to win £1,000 per week;

***taking part in a sponsored event;

***spreading the word about the charity to raise awareness;