The Health Lottery launches Paying It Forward Podcast with Danni Menzies

The Health Lottery is excited to announce the launch of its newest venture, the ‘Paying it Forward’ podcast, hosted by renowned radio and TV presenter, Danni Menzies. This engaging and entertaining series aims to delve into the heart of human experience, celebrating both the small and big wins in life while championing the spirit of giving back.

With over £130 million raised in support of health and wellbeing causes in communities across Great Britain, The Health Lottery is no stranger to the power of paying it forward. Now, through the ‘Paying it Forward Podcast’, they invite listeners to join them on a journey of inspiration, resilience, and generosity.

Each episode, spanning 15 minutes, will feature intimate conversations with guests from various fields including film, TV, music, sport, charity, and literature. From overcoming adversity to achieving health goals, from winning accolades to spreading kindness, the podcast will explore the diverse spectrum of human experiences through the lens of paying it forward.

Danni Menzies

Scottish host Danni Menzies, known for her warmth, wit, and engaging presence, will lead discussions that are both heart-warming and thought-provoking. Guests for upcoming episodes include biohacker and Willpowders founder Davinia Taylor, Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and 8-time Emmy and 5 BAFTA awarded filmmaker and photographer Doug Allan. Also on the bill is The Fizz’s Jay Aston, Michelin star chef Andy Beynon, actress Nicola Stephenson, bestselling authors Chris Brookmyre, Adele Parks, and Helen Fields. Many more guests share empowering stories of charitable and social impact projects like Alvina Appleton’s Flow Happy movement which tackles period poverty in London.

Danni Menzies said: "I'm thrilled to be anchoring my first ever podcast series with The Health Lottery and cannot wait to share uplifting and entertaining stories of kindness, resilience and celebrating achievements with people from all walks of life!"

"We're excited to launch the 'Paying it Forward Podcast' as a platform to share stories of triumph, generosity, and community spirit," said Mark Nash, Marketing Director for The Health Lottery. "We hope this podcast will inspire listeners to embrace the joy of giving back and celebrating life's wins, big and small. It’s a great showcase for what The Health Lottery is all about."

The podcast will also provide an opportunity for guests to promote their own work, charitable causes, and share light-hearted anecdotes, adding depth and personal connection to each episode.