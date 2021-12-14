The Chorley Surgery encourages others to take part in their 'Active Advent' this Christmas

Staff at The Chorley Surgery have launched 'Active Advent', the seasonal phase of their wellbeing initiative which seeks to keep people moving when at work, boost colleague morale and celebrate the Christmas period, and they are encouraging fellow practices and patients to do the same.

Since 2019, the practice, based on Gillibrand Street in Chorley, teamed up with the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) to take part in the Active Practice Charter, alongside hundreds of ‘Active Practices’ nationally.

The Active Practice Charter inspires and celebrates GP practices that are taking steps to increase activity in their staff and patients by raising awareness of the simple changes that can be made to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chorley Surgery is taking part in an active advent. (Pictured from left to right) back: Emma Morris, Viki Gwatkin, Linda Caunce, Beryl Williams, Dr Hamish Grant , Andrea Trafford, Rachel Keyton, Andrea Kershaw, and front: Lauren Walmsley, Kirsty Hughes, Helen Mather and Dr Jo Magapur.

As part of the drive, The Chorley Surgery has committed to the aim of reducing sedentary behaviours during work hours in December, which include sitting for prolonged periods of time, and they want to encourage other people to do the same.

On the inspiration behind the initiative, Dr Hamish Grant, GP and Active Advent Lead, said: “I was keen to organise something that would hopefully inspire those working in primary care to find ways to fit more movement into their working days.

“I wanted to share this as a fun, feel-good way to bring some positivity into a time that can traditionally be pretty busy in the NHS.”

The surgery’s workforce intends to lead by example as it is reported that one in four people say they would be more active if it was recommended by a GP or nurse, whilst research also suggests peoples’ risk of developing some health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure, increases if they have a sedentary lifestyle.

The Chorley Surgery wants to demonstrate that movement "is the best medicine", whether it's something small like collectively counting colleagues’ steps or squatting whilst waiting for the kettle to boil, or something more adventurous like lunch-time yoga or cycling to work.

The Advent challenge also offers a chance for people to embed physical activity into their every day ahead of New Year’s resolutions.

Andrea Trafford, Business Manager at The Chorley Surgery, said: “Being part of ‘Active Advent’ is really important to us as a GP Practice. We really value the wellbeing of our staff, from providing a supportive and inclusive environment to work in to engaging in fun activities to help with their physical and mental wellbeing.

“The partners at The Chorley Surgery encourage staff to come up with innovative ideas of how we can improve not only our environment, but the high standards of care for our patients and our communities. I am so proud to work with such a hard-working and dedicated team, they really are ‘Outstanding’.

"Active Advent rounds up what has been another challenging year in primary care, however by undertaking these fun and engaging challenges, we can finish 2021 off on a positive note.”

Staff members at the surgery have committed to taking part in Active Advent in various ways, for instance Lauren Walmsley, Receptionist, is doing a one-hour walk each evening, Andrea Kershaw, Operational Manager, will pursue her love of cycling, whilst Kirsty Hughes and Alison Martin, Medical Secretaries, have chosen to dance for the entirety of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ each time it’s played on the radio.

Michelle Brisco, Practice Manager, added: “Working in a busy NHS practice, it can be very easy for us all to forget about our own wellbeing.

“Taking part in the Active Advent inspires the team to keep moving and encourages us all to take those well needed breaks away from our desks. It’s good fun, challenging and a great way for the team to keep fit together.”

With studies showing that physical activity can improve mental health, Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership say that keeping active this Winter is particularly important now as primary care faces unprecedented pressures, from adapting to news ways of working and continuing to support the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme, to two thirds of GPs saying that experiences of abuse, threatening behaviour or violence have worsened since March 2020.

In an attempt to combat the recent challenges faced by staff, The Chorley Surgery remains committed to their staff wellbeing agenda with a dedicated ‘wellbeing board’ which includes staff shoutouts, words of inspiration and signposting to further support, alongside a staff book club and brightly decorated, newly renovated staff spaces.