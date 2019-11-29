The Cheeky Santa Dash around Preston's Avenham Park in memory of Ben Ashworth is just over a week away

The annual Cheeky Santa Dash in memory of Ben Ashworth is a week away - and there is still time to sign up.

Ben’s wife Louise Harlow has this year joined forces with Rosemere Cancer Foundation to launch the fun event - which takes place at Avenham Park on Saturday, December 7, starting at 10.30am.

Louise Harlow with her daughters, Heidi, Isobel and Skye

The dash, which is the sixth event, is a 5k two-lap festive family fun run around the grounds that this year will take a slightly different route to accommodate the closure of the old tramway bridge over the Ribble.

Ben took part in the first three dashes, as well as running 24 marathons to raise more than £40,000 for various charities, including Rosemere Cancer Foundation, after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012. The dad-of-three worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the disease, which sadly ended his life in the summer of 2017 at the age of just 38-years-old.

Some 104 runners have already entered, among them Louise Harlow, who founded the dash with her late husband Ben Ashworth.

Louise said: “I haven’t done much by way of training but it’s more about the taking part that matters

“My three daughters and I are so happy to be carrying on with what has now become a real Christmas tradition for our family. It’s a real way to ensure Ben's spirit and legacy endures.”

Sponsored by Preston-based company Eric Wright Group, the dash will start at 10.30 am from the Miller Park Bridge, which is also its end point. All runners will receive a finishers’ medal, hot drink or juice and a mince pie. Mince pies have been donated by charity champion Kerry Salmon, of Leyland Morrisons, and PR ambassador Shannon Power, of Deepdale Sainsbury’s.

Entry is £10 for anyone aged 16 years and above and £5 for children aged two to 15 years (children must be accompanied by a paying adult). Prams are welcome (free entry) and participants can run, jog or walk. Festive fancy dress is encouraged but not obligatory. To enter, go to www.rosemere.org.uk

