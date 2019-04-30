The care homes in Lancashire which are under threat after Four Seasons Health Care went into administration Care homes giant Four Seasons has collapsed into administration, raising fears for thousands of elderly residents. Our story about the collapse can be read here. These are the local homes in Lancashire which could be affected: 1. Preston Glades Care Home 196 Miller Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 6NH other Buy a Photo 2. Priory Park Care Home Priory Cresent, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 0AL other Buy a Photo 3. Euxton Park Care Home Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 6DY other Buy a Photo 4. Springfield Care Home Preston New Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 6PS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3