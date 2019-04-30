Care homes

The care homes in Lancashire which are under threat after Four Seasons Health Care went into administration

Care homes giant Four Seasons has collapsed into administration, raising fears for thousands of elderly residents.

Our story about the collapse can be read here. These are the local homes in Lancashire which could be affected:

196 Miller Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 6NH

1. Preston Glades Care Home

Priory Cresent, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 0AL

2. Priory Park Care Home

Wigan Road, Euxton, Chorley, Lancashire, PR7 6DY

3. Euxton Park Care Home

Preston New Road, Blackburn, Lancashire, BB2 6PS

4. Springfield Care Home

