The Best & Top Rated CBD Oils in the UK Reviewed (2021)

Guide to CBD oils

When it comes to health and wellness supplements that have captured the world’s attention over the past few years, you would be hard-pressed to find one that has gotten as much traction and clout as CBD

CBD is a completely natural compound found in the hemp and cannabis plant, and is able to help a good deal of people with a number of potential health issues, writes CLResearch in this sponsored report.

While CBD is well-known for its potential health and wellness benefits, there are still things you should keep in mind when it comes to developing a CBD routine of your very own, including knowing which brands are the best for you to try – especially if you are new to CBD.

Blessed CBD oil drops

You will find that there are a ton of CBD companies out there all vying for your attention with different products, but sometimes it is nice to simply cut through the noise and know which ones will offer you the best bang for your buck.

So, what do you need to know when it comes to how you can select the highest-quality products out there for your future CBD routine?

With all of the choices available on the UK market for CBD brands, knowing some of the best of the best when it comes to the choices available to you can be a boon for someone who is getting into CBD for the first time.

Whether you are looking to buy your CBD online or from one of the local high street stores, this guide to the best CBD oil UK options will help you find the right brand and product for yourself.

The 6 Best CBD Oil Brands Available In the UK (2021)

When it comes to finding the very best CBD brands for your CBD routine, you don’t want to be buying and testing a ton of different products. Instead, make it easier on yourself by seeing some of the very best CBD brands in the UK, who have demonstrated through plenty of positive customer reviews, amazing service, and high-quality hemp oil products that they deserve one of the top pick sections on this list.

No time to read our full reviews? Here’s our verdict: if you’re looking for the best CBD oil in the UK, we recommend Blessed CBD.

1. Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD (we’ll refer to them as “Blessed”) has been proving for a while now that a small, family-owned business can become quite the empire. Blessed has been making organic hemp products for a while now, working hard to secure the top spot in many lists reviewing CBD products all over.

What makes Blessed such a solid choice for quality CBD products? Blessed’s commitment to pure CBD products has become one of their top selling points, and they even make it simple to verify their claims about their products. You don’t need to take Blessed at their word when it comes to anything involving their products, because through the work of third-party lab results, you can easily check out their website and read up on the creation of their products on your own.

Sourcing their hemp directly from the heavily-regulated USA state of Colorado, Blessed makes a line of completely natural CBD products, with zero pesticides, herbicides, or any unnatural additives. The company wants you to only be able to enjoy completely organic CBD, and they work hard to produce a nice line of quality and affordable products for both beginners and seasoned CBD veterans alike.

There’s no surprise they’ve also been well received and reviewed by the likes of several notable publications such as: Reader’s Digest, Discover, Daily Record, Mirror, Manchester Evening News, Plymouth Herald, Men’s Journal, Yours, LA Weekly, Birmingham Live, Maxim, Yorkshire Evening Post, Northampton Chronicle, Derbyshire Times, Observer, Life&Style, Edinburgh News and Stoke Live.

Official Website: BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. Vibes CBD

Still somewhat new to the CBD market in the United Kingdom, Vibes CBD has already begun to make quite the name for themselves. Like Blessed CBD, the company is completely committed to making only pure and organic CBD products with zero chemical solvents, thanks to their use of their own supercritical CO2 extraction process.

Vibes CBD has a relatively smaller line of CBD oils (all entirely non-GMO and gluten-free) in their range of products, but they also sell CBD oil tinctures, capsules and gummies to make up for the lack of choice. What they do have, however, is a nice range of strengths to choose from, so anyone shopping for CBD for the first time will have a simple time of it when shopping through Vibes CBD, who will help anyone find a quality product at the right strength for them.

Official Website: VibesCBD.co.uk

3. Excite CBD

This brand is based out of Scotland, and does something a little interesting when it comes to how they make their CBD products. You see, all of Excite CBD’s hemp plants begin their life specifically selected thanks to their genetic makeup and their range of phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBDA, etc).

What you get out of this is a nice full-spectrum CBD oil product that aims to help you achieve the entourage effect. Excite CBD uses only natural and completely organic hemp, filtered with a CO2 extraction method for purity.

4. Aire

The products from Aire also seek to be completely natural and organic, just like others on this list. Like Love Hemp below, Aire is approved by the Cannabis Trades Association UK, bringing a little extra trustworthiness to the brand. The quality CBD oil made by Aire contains absolutely no THC content.

Trying a product from Aire might be a good way to begin for a CBD first-timer, since Aire CBD oil begins in a 10ml bottle with a convenient dropper that can be used to take your CBD anywhere you would like. The company also offers a stronger option for the more experienced users who shop their range of products.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp is no stranger to the UK CBD market, with their products being sold on UK store shelves since 2015. They have only continued to grow in popularity since that time, bringing a range of organic hemp extract products made entirely from hemp sourced in Europe, where quality control is of the utmost importance.

Their CBD oil products come in a nice range of flavors to choose from, and are all certified to be free of THC. For folks wanting a completely THC-free experience with a very precise level of CBD, it will be easy to find high-quality products at the dosing level you need and the flavor you like, at reasonable beginning mg of CBD levels to get you started if you are a beginner.

6. CBDistillery

CBDistillery offers a nice range of products to choose from, including oil tinctures, softgels, topical products, and even CBD gummies. The company is also serious about making sure you can trust them, using third-party verification in order to make sure their products are able to be investigated by anyone.

What is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

CBD is simply a short way of saying cannabidiol. It is one of many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant and in cannabis. Don’t let the association with cannabis make you think about marijuana and its psychoactive effects, though – because unlike bud, CBD won’t get you high in any way whatsoever.

Instead of sharing the effects of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis sativa), CBD goes a different route. It is able to help users feel relaxed and even enjoy some wellness benefits, all without making you feel any feelings of a high or intoxication.

CBD has quickly become a health supplement sought after by millions of folks. With a bustling CBD industry in the United Kingdom, you are going to have a nice selection of products to choose from in order to find the very best CBD products for you.

Finding the right one for you can be a tricky task as well if you don’t know what to look for. This is because there are many different kinds of CBD products, and it might take some testing on your part to find the right form of CBD for yourself.

You can enjoy some of the following kinds of CBD products as you search for the perfect one.

CBD oil products are the standard, with oils being made by almost every CBD company to give customers a taste of what their products can do. CBD oils are usually the best sellers for many brands.

CBD capsules are made for people who want to make taking CBD simple, as easy as it is to take a pill.

CBD topical products such as CBD balms include skincare products and lotions with CBD in them. This way, anyone can take their CBD by simply incorporating CBD creams into their skincare routine.

CBD e-liquids and vape pens: Anyone who likes vaping will enjoy mixing some CBD into their vape, making it simple to get your CBD and your nicotine at the same time. A CBD vape is a welcome inclusion to any vaper’s collection of mods and batteries.

CBD gummies: What if taking your CBD could be as simple as eating a sweet little treat? It can be if you choose CBD gummies and other edibles as your preferred method.

These products are produced using different extraction methods (including low pressure ethanol extraction and CO2 extraction) to control purity. It is then often added into a carrier oil such as MCT oil, hemp seed oil, or coconut oil to create a helpful tincture that will be able to grant the user a range of nice health benefits.

Is CBD legal in the UK?

Yes, CBD is completely legal in the United Kingdom, with a few caveats. Learning the legalities of CBD sales will help you make sure you are always choosing CBD products that stay within the law. The requirements for selling CBD in the UK can be complicated, but simply stated are:

The products must contain less than 1mg of THC

The products must only be sold as a food supplement

The products must be approved through the new Novel Foods procedure

In order to be able to legally purchase CBD, you must be a legal adult in the UK. As long as you are of legal age and your products match the two simplified requirements outlined above, your favorite products are completely legal to be sold and bought in the United Kingdom.

Cannabis oil, which contains much larger traces of THC, is still very much illegal in the UK.

Are there potential health benefits to CBD?

There are many potential health benefits that can come from using CBD. Hemp CBD oil products are regularly praised for their ability to help people with different conditions. If you experience one of the following conditions, you might be a great candidate to give CBD a shot.

Chronic pains including those of trauma, arthritis, or something else

Help regulating seizure occurrences in those dealing with epilepsy

Aid in falling sleep for those dealing with insomnia

These are just a few of the potential benefits of CBD you might be able to enjoy, and there are plenty more. The benefits you enjoy from using CBD really depend on you, your body, and your endocannabinoid system.

What is the correct CBD dosage for me?

It is difficult to tell what the right dosing level for a specific person might be, because it depends on so many different factors. When it comes to choosing the right CBD dosage for yourself, you need to experiment a little bit to find the right level. Begin with small doses, and then work your way up as you go. As you experiment with different dose levels, you will eventually find the one that is just right for you.

You can also experiment with full and broad-spectrum CBD oils, or CBD isolate - to see which one works best for you. Full and broad-spectrum products are thought to work well as different cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids work together, achieving what is known as the entourage effect. However, you could always turn to CBD isolate if you may have to have a drug test for work.

Make sure you don’t go too overboard with your testing, though – CBD can have a few side effects if not used properly. This means overdoing it on your dosage, especially if you are relatively new to using CBD. Side effects could involve nausea and headaches, so make sure you slowly work your way up when experimenting with different CBD content so you don’t overdo it and end up with these side effects for yourself.

Choosing the best CBD oil in the UK

At the end of the day, as long as you are smart about your purchases, look into some of the biggest brands and their products (and the right amount of CBD for you) before you make a final buying decision, you shouldn’t find it too difficult to get your hands on high-quality CBD products that will be able to help you out.

Use lab reports from third-party tests to verify claims, cannabinoid and terpene profiles made by companies, so you don’t have to worry about putting your faith in any one brand. Once you know the right dosage level for yourself and your favorite kind of CBD products, you will be able to stay consistent with your CBD regimen and experience some of the benefits that people have been enjoying in their own CBD routines for years now.