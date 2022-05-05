Ten dental practices in Preston ranked from best to worst. Image: Yusuf Belek on Unsplash

The best and worst dental practices in Preston according to patient reviews

We all know how important it is to take care of our teeth, but which is the best dentist in Preston to go to?

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 3:45 pm

On the NHS website there are 24 dental practices in Preston, with 10 of these having received reviews from patients.

We have collected these practices and ranked them from the highest to the lowest rated.

According to the CQC, six of them meet the required standards, whilst four have not been inspected yet, but take a look at what patients think below:

Undefined: readMore

1. Penwortham Dental Practice

46 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ. No: 01772 742747. Average rating= 5 out of 2 reviews. Example of a recent review, November 2020: “I was given an appointment on the same day after calling in the Morning at 8.30am…The staff on reception made me feel comfortable and were very freindly...I had good advice and treatment for my tooth from the Dentist.”

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Adelphi Dental Practice

157 Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BH. No: 01772 253443. Average rating= 5 out of 1 review. Example of a recent review, November 2021: “ I have not experienced a better practice, such a professional, respectful & very eager to please practice, who do a perfect session the few times I have visited, and will try and do the best for you always.”

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Synergy Dental Clinic

33 - 35 Ormskirk Road, Preston PR1 2QP. No: 01772 252154 Average rating= 4.33 out of 3 reviews. Example of a recent review, Oct 2021:” Good surgery they put me at ease and explained what I needed to have done but they never seem to explain the price properly”

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Ringway Dental Centre

Ringway House, Percy Street, Preston PR1 3HQ. No: 01772 777800 Average rating= 4.26 out of 15 reviews. Example of a recent review, April 2022: "Thank you all for looking after me and being so caring during what can be a stressful situation. I would definitely recommend Ringway clinic."

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
PrestonNHS
Next Page
Page 1 of 3