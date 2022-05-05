On the NHS website there are 24 dental practices in Preston, with 10 of these having received reviews from patients.
We have collected these practices and ranked them from the highest to the lowest rated.
According to the CQC, six of them meet the required standards, whilst four have not been inspected yet, but take a look at what patients think below:
1. Penwortham Dental Practice
46 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0DQ. No: 01772 742747. Average rating= 5 out of 2 reviews. Example of a recent review, November 2020: “I was given an appointment on the same day after calling in the Morning at 8.30am…The staff on reception made me feel comfortable and were very freindly...I had good advice and treatment for my tooth from the Dentist.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. Adelphi Dental Practice
157 Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BH. No: 01772 253443.
Average rating= 5 out of 1 review. Example of a recent review, November 2021: “ I have not experienced a better practice, such a professional, respectful & very eager to please practice, who do a perfect session the few times I have visited, and will try and do the best for you always.”
Photo: Google Maps
3. Synergy Dental Clinic
33 - 35 Ormskirk Road, Preston PR1 2QP. No: 01772 252154
Average rating= 4.33 out of 3 reviews. Example of a recent review, Oct 2021:” Good surgery they put me at ease and explained what I needed to have done but they never seem to explain the price properly”
Photo: Google Maps
4. Ringway Dental Centre
Ringway House, Percy Street, Preston PR1 3HQ. No: 01772 777800
Average rating= 4.26 out of 15 reviews. Example of a recent review, April 2022: "Thank you all for looking after me and being so caring during what can be a stressful situation. I would definitely recommend Ringway clinic."
Photo: Google Maps